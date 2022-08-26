King’s Hotel Center Munich Launches Innovative Coworking Café

Focus Lounge By Kings

This coworking space in central Munich has levelled up the remote working game - they supply everything you need to get your work done in one single space!

This is the space where your dreams have the power to become reality. We remove the distractions so that you can get more work done.” — King's Spokesperson

MUNICH, MUNICH, GERMANY, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4-star King's Hotel First Class in central Munich has announced the launch of an in-house coworking café with a difference.

Focus Lounge by King’s is an innovative workspace designed to satisfy and exceed the remote working needs of executives, entrepreneurs and freelancers.

Amenities and services include:

Fast, reliable WiFi and charging points

Self-serve coffee with plant milk alternatives & snacks (included in the coworking passes!)

Healthy, organic meal options

A fully-stocked bar for when you shut your laptop down for the day

Device safekeeping

Fresh smoothie breakfasts, salad lunches and nutritious bowls for dinner are all included on the menu, so that coworkers don’t have to try to figure out where to eat during their workday and can instead keep their focus fuelled from their hot desk. Every evening from 7pm the tone shifts to a casual bar vibe, encouraging social interaction to maximize collaboration opportunities.

“We guarantee a welcoming environment that offers those driven by productivity, creativity and healthy living a comfortable space to call their own,” said a King’s Hotel First Class spokesperson.

“Everyone who makes use of our coworking space will be very well looked after. Our guests won't even have to leave their desk to enjoy delicious, healthy, eco-friendly food and beverages.

“We promise to provide an experience that is consistently superior to any other coworking space or café. Guests can even leave their laptops or other work devices in our care if they wish to take a screen break or do some sightseeing - all the most important sights in Munich are within a mere 5km radius of our location.”

Focus Lounge by King’s offers affordable and flexible membership plans with packages ranging from Short Day (3 hours for just €20) and Full Day (€30) passes; to 5 day (redeemable up to 30 days after purchase, €125) and monthly (€425).

From Monday to Saturday, opening times are 7am-7pm for coworking. From 7pm-1am, it transforms into a more traditional bar experience as the music volume increases, with Sunday opening times being 7am-5pm.

King’s Focus Lounge will officially open on 1st September 2022.

King’s Hotel First Class - centrally located at Dachauer Strasse 13, Maxvorstadt 80335, Munich - offers guests 4-star luxury plus access to the latest technology. It is the flagship of King’s Hotels Munich which also operates the 3-star King’s Hotel Center, and premier apartment hotel AdvaStay by King’s.

For more information or to make a reservation, call +49 (0)89 55187 0 or email hello@kingsfocuslounge.com .