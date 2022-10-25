Peruvian Rotisserie Joint VIVA Chicken Opens First GA Location Oct. 26

Viva Chicken customizes its interior with Kennesaw flair, and opens on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Viva Chicken brings its authentic Peruvian Street Food to Kennesaw, GA, marking the restaurant's 16th location, and entry into Georgia. The first 25 guests at Viva Chicken on Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw receive free chicken for a year on Wednesday Oct. 26.

First 25 guests receive the hottest, freshest chicken free for a year

VIVA Chicken earns guests' loyalty by consistently delivering a convenient and unique offering” — Gerald Pulsinelli, CEO VIVA Chicken

KENNESAW, GA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIVA Chicken, a fast-casual charcoal-fire rotisserie joint that serves distinctively fresh and flavorful chicken and sauces made from authentic Peruvian recipes, will open its first Georgia restaurant Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Barrett Corners, a new retail development at 1131 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw. This will expand the restaurant’s footprint to 16 locations in four states. The 17th location in Alpharetta Georgia, is slated to open early 2023.

At VIVA Chicken’s new Kennesaw restaurant, guests will enjoy the hottest, freshest, chicken, homemade sauces and signature juices made from the recipes of restaurant co-founder and Peru native Chef Bruno Macchiavello, while dining in a warm, relaxing atmosphere. VIVA’s signature item is its Pollo a la Brasa - the hottest, freshest chicken - a staple of Peruvian street food. To complement its charcoal-fire-roasted chicken, VIVA Chicken prepares three Peruvian sauces daily: Aji Amarillo (mild, yellow), Huacatay (medium, green) and Rocoto (hot, red).

“We earn guests’ loyalty by consistently delivering a convenient and unique offering,” said Viva Chicken CEO Gerald Pulsinelli. “We look forward to welcoming and serving our new community - from Cobb parents and friends to nearby Kennesaw State University students and faculty,” he said.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. In addition to dining in at the restaurant, guests can download and order through the VIVA Chicken app, available on Google Play (Android) and the Apple App Store (iOS). And by enrolling in VIVA Points, the restaurant’s loyalty program, members earn rewards and promotions for future orders and receive special surprises throughout the year. Additionally, anyone who signs up for VIVA points from Oct. 26 – Nov. 30 will be automatically entered to win $500 of Viva Funds loaded on to their loyalty account. More information on VIVA Points is available at VIVAChicken.com/VIVAPoints.

To celebrate the opening, the first 25 people in line and through the door at the new Kennesaw restaurant October 26 will receive free VIVA Chicken for one year. This includes one whole chicken and three sides per month, for 12 months. To qualify, guests must have downloaded the VIVA Chicken app and signed up for VIVA Points. Throughout opening day randomly selected guests will receive VIVA swag. Also available for the first 25 guests while supplies last, will be complimentary Columbian coffee from Tintos Coffee, an authentic South American owned coffee brand based in Kennesaw.

Proceeds from VIVA’s Kennesaw Grand Opening event will benefit KSU Cares Foundation Food Pantry. Through its VIVA Cares program, VIVA Chicken helps the local communities it serves, supporting local non-profit organizations and its broader national program with No Kid Hungry. Since creating the partnership, VIVA Chicken has raised nearly $90,000 for No Kid Hungry.

“Community support is vital to helping Kennesaw State University (KSU) students overcome food and housing insecurity, and VIVA Chicken’s generosity will make a huge difference in our students’ lives,” said Marcy Stidum, KSU Executive Director, CARE Services and Student Volunteerism & Service. “This funding will support KSU CARE Services’ Food Pantry to nourish our students in need and allow them to focus on academic classes and earning their degrees.”

Additional information can be found at VIVAChicken.com or by following the brand @VIVAChicken on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

###

About VIVA Chicken

VIVA Chicken, named one of the top 50 emerging concepts by Restaurant Business, is a fast-casual charcoal-fire rotisserie joint specializing in the authentic Pollo a la Brasa found on the streets of Peru. Serving the hottest, freshest chicken, VIVA promises distinctive and flavorful menu items packed with inspired recipes in a vibrant, inviting atmosphere. Since opening in 2013, Co-founders Chef Bruno Macchiavello and Randy Garcia have grown to share their passion and remain a homegrown company that cares about its employees, guests, and community. Based in Charlotte, N.C., VIVA Chicken has 16 restaurants across the Carolinas, Georgia, and Utah with more to come.