- Richfield City receives $2.5 million grant for water improvements

Salt Lake City (Oct. 24, 2022) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $2,519,611 grant and a $1,680,000 low-interest loan for spring and culinary water improvements in Richfield city.

“Grants and loans provided through the Permanent Community Impact Board are important for ensuring we have safe water systems in our communities,” said board member and Sanpete County Commissioner Scott Bartholomew.

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

###