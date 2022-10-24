- Wasatch Fire District receives $14.2 million in funding for a new fire station

Salt Lake City (Oct. 24, 2022) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $14.2 million low-interest loan for the construction of a new fire station in Heber Utah. The new building will also be used as a training center with administrative and community space.

“Ensuring our communities are safe is key to our communities thriving and growing,” said board member Laura Hanson, with the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget. “These loans and grants reflect the Permanent Community Impact Boards commitment to keep our communities safe for years to come.”

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

