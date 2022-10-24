Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,508 in the last 365 days.

- Wasatch Fire District receives $14.2 million in funding for a new fire station

Salt Lake City (Oct. 24, 2022) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a  $14.2 million low-interest loan for the construction of a new fire station in Heber Utah. The new building will also be used as a training center with administrative and community space.

“Ensuring our communities are safe is key to our communities thriving and growing,” said board member Laura Hanson, with the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget. “These loans and grants reflect the Permanent Community Impact Boards commitment to keep our communities safe for years to come.”

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

###

You just read:

- Wasatch Fire District receives $14.2 million in funding for a new fire station

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.