PLUSnxt Announces RelativityOne Data Migration Competency at Relativity Fest

PLUSnxt Earns Data Migration Competency with RelativityOne

Achieving this significant milestone demonstrates PLUS’ expertise in the RelativityOne platform

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLUSnxt, leading electronic discovery services and solutions provider, today announced it has earned its RelativityOne Data Migration Competency. Through this Competency, Relativity acknowledges that PLUSnxt has exhibited an enhanced level of proficiency in data migration services. With the Data Migration Competency, PLUSnxt has demonstrated their knowledge of RelativityOne best practices for data migration and has proven customer satisfaction with data migration work. Partners with this Competency provide expanded or enhanced offerings of value for data migrations, including but not limited to customized workflows or applications.

In addition to passing a complex scenario exercise on data migration, partners must provide Relativity with at least four unique client references and be a published thought leader in the solution area to achieve the RelativityOne Data Migration Competency. These clients and projects came from a variety of backgrounds and required different solutions that PLUSnxt was able to deliver with the help of the RelativityOne tools.



“Coupling RelativtyOne’s existing migration tools with our excellent client communication and our extreme attention to detail and logical thinking, we have successfully completed countless, large data migration projects from many different platforms to our RelativityOne instances in a highly efficient manner,” commented Darren Bui, PLUSnxt’s Solutions Architect.



PLUSnxt is excited to continue moving forward in their partnership with Relativity and is participating in the 13th annual Relativity Fest, taking place in Chicago on October 26-28. PLUSnxt is a finalist in the 2022 Innovation Awards for Best Solution: Service Provider with their custom application, Project Tracker. In addition, Creative Director, Sophia Aragon, will be speaking at the Stellar Women Lunch and Learn: “Building Your Personal Brand.”

About PLUSnxt

PLUSnxt is a top tier data discovery and management company offering three critical components of eDiscovery; the best and proven technology, experts that can develop efficient workflows, and the experience to mitigate risk and reduce costs. PLUSnxt is a collaborative team with many successful years in the litigation support space. We identify issues, listen to the needs of our clients, and then design the solution and workflow model that best suits their needs. PLUSnxt combines forward thinking experts with the latest technological developments, consistently delivering smart solutions to complex discovery challenges. Based in Los Angeles, PLUSnxt is a RelativityOne Certified Partner, Silver Partner, and Services Partner. Discover more at www.PLUSnxt.com or email PLUSinfo@PLUSnxt.com.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.