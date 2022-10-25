Allstate Insurance Team Volunteers, Secures Grant Funding for Long Island Food Bank

LIDO BEACH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A team of New York-area Allstate insurance agents are already showcasing the holiday spirit by supporting local nonprofit Island Harvest.

Founded in 1992, the Island Harvest Food Bank was established with a mission to end hunger and reduce food waste in Long Island. The food bank now serves a network of more than 400 community partners throughout the island.

In support of its mission to feed the food insecure in their community, lead Allstate agent Michael Rogers and members of the Christina Shaw Agency, a local Allstate insurance broker, came together to secure a grant from the Allstate Corporation for more than $5,000 to provide food baskets for Thanksgiving.

“There are over 300,000 families right here on Long Island who are food insecure,” said Christina Shaw, owner of the agency.

The group packaged 1,600 baskets for Thanksgiving which will be distributed to families in need.

“I’m so grateful that Michael, a dear friend, involved us in this project. This cause really hits home for me because I have two young children that open the kitchen cabinets and always have food at their fingertips, but that’s not the case for every family in our community. To think that there are children right now in our community that only have consistent meals while in school is just heartbreaking,” said Shaw. “Our family and Allstate agents have an opportunity to make a difference on food security right here at home, which is incredibly rewarding.”

Shaw’s team regularly gives back to the community, volunteering and donating to other causes including the Ronald McDonald House of Albany and the Yoga Veterans Project.

For more information about Shaw and her agency’s work, visit www.imwithshaw.com.

Shaw is available for content and interviews.

