October 24 - Early In-Person Voting for the 2022 General Election Available Statewide

Denver, October 24, 2022 - Early in-person voting is now available statewide. Starting today, the minimum number of required drop boxes and voting centers must be open. This year, 411 drop boxes and over 350 voting centers will be available for eligible Colorado voters to submit their ballots for the November 8th General Election.

“Voting in Colorado is accessible to all eligible voters, regardless of zip code” said Secretary Griswold. “Voters who received a mail ballot may return it to a convenient drop box or voting center or cast their vote in person. Eligible Coloradans who are not registered can still do so in-person at a voting center or online at GoVoteColorado.gov!”

Colorado voters can find their closest drop box or voting center at GoVoteColorado.gov. Voters may also submit their ballots using the U.S. Postal Service by October 31st to ensure it is received by their county election official by November 8th. After that date, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.

Eligible Coloradans can still register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through October 31st in order to receive a ballot in the mail. After the October 31st, Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at a voting center until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Important information for Colorado voters:

All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from sent to counted using BallotTrax.

In-person voting on Election Day, Tuesday November 8th, will be available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Eligible voters must have returned their ballot to a drop box or voting center by 7 p.m. on Election Day, or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. on Election Day for their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by close of business on the 8th day after the election (November 16).

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to: