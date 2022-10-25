ReportingMD Announces Availability of HCC Risk Scores on TOM Platform
ReportingMD drives high quality scores with health systems and physician practices across the US, generating millions of dollars of incentive bonuses.
With our long history of quality analytics, HCCs are a natural extension of our TOM platform to assist our clients with managing the health of their patient populations.”GEORGES MILLS, NH, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare analytic data firm, ReportingMD, announces new program availability of HCC (Hierarchical Condition Category) risk scores on their Total Outcomes Management™ (TOM™) platform. This valuable feature provides users functional insights into the severity of illness for their patient panels.
— Molly Minehan
Created by CMS in 1997 and implemented in 2003, HCC or “Hierarchical Condition Category” is a risk adjustment model that calculates risk scores for aged and disabled Medicare beneficiaries. These scores represent the expected medical costs of a Medicare member in the coming year. CMS uses these risk scores to calculate its per-member/per-month fees to payers. With HCCs becoming an increasingly prevalent topic in the healthcare community, ReportingMD is proud to now offer their Analytics for HCCs as another welcomed solution to organizations when it comes to risk adjustment and scoring.
“With our long history of quality analytics, HCCs are a natural extension of our TOM platform to assist our clients with managing the health of their patient populations.”, says Molly Minehan, ReportingMD’s Vice President of Operations & Innovations. “What I am excited about is giving our clients the tools they need to be appropriately compensated based on the complexity of the patients.”
Through their renowned TOM™ platform, ReportingMD’s value-based care (VBC) analytics drive development along with organizational and provider network performance, easing the shift in healthcare from fee-for-service to fee-for-value. ReportingMD’s TOM™ enables the healthcare entity to have a better awareness of their patient population health while also potentially having a positive impact on payment from all payers – Medicare Advantage and CMS alternative payment models, along with commercial health plans and health insurance exchanges.
Molly continues, “As our country’s healthcare systems make the extensive transition to value-based care, we at ReportingMD believe the introduction of HCCs on our platform will not only make the transition as seamless as possible, but will also enable us to partner with our clients to focus on their individual journeys to best serve the diversity that is their patient populations and communities.”
To learn more about how ReportingMD can benefit your healthcare organization, please contact jraymond@reportingmd.com or call us at (888) 783-5280.
About ReportingMD- With over 19 years of experience, ReportingMD brings a complete data source into one system, providing a 360-degree view of patient population, across your network, group, or practice. Our cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant, ONC certified, analytic platform is specially built with best-in-class technology to support the needs of healthcare organizations with detailed provider performance, and drill-down to the individual patient encounter. www.reportingmd.com
Jessica Raymond
ReportingMD
+1 603-414-1024
email us here