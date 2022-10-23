Submit Release
/Troop G Weekly Report - 10/17/2022 - 10/23/2022

On 10/17/2022, Cpl. Peckham stopped Austin Simmons (24) of NH for speeding on I-95 in Portland. Simmons initially provided a false name and was arrested on four warrants.

On 10/18/2022, Tr. Anstett responded to a traffic complaint resulting in a hit-and-run on I95 in Cumberland. Investigation revealed that Finahi Arrieta (18) was operating in the left lane below the posted speed limit causing a traffic back up and possible road rage incident. A pickup cut off Arrieta, clipping her front bumper. Arrieta was charged with operating without a license, failure to keep right, and no insurance. Charges are pending for the fleeing truck.

On 10/19/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Omri Dekel (24) of Israel for criminal speeding 101/70 northbound on the ME turnpike in Kennebunk. He was summonsed for the speed.

On 10/19/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Nicholas Kelley (20) of Canada for criminal speeding 104/70 northbound on the ME turnpike in Arundel. He was summonsed for the speed.

On 10/22/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Beth Perfect (36) of Lewiston on the ME Turnpike southbound in Scarborough.  Her ME driver’s license was found to be suspended (x7).  She was charged with Operating after Suspension and her vehicle was towed away.

On 10/23/2022, Tr. Phillips was conducting traffic enforcement on I95 in the Wells area. While monitoring traffic, Tr. Phillips had a vehicle pass him traveling at 114 mph in a 70-mph zone. Tr. Phillips positioned himself behind the vehicle traveling SB when the vehicle increased its speeds to 130 mph.  Tr. Phillips conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle without issue. The driver was summonsed for criminal speed.

On 10/24/2022, Tr. Phillips was conducting traffic enforcement on I95 in the Kennebunk area. While monitoring traffic, Tr. Phillips had a vehicle pass him in the crossover traveling at 104 mph. Tr. Phillips positioned himself behind the vehicle traveling NB when the vehicle increased its speeds to 120 mph. Tr. Phillips stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver and only occupant. The driver has been suspended since 2005 for OUI. In the vehicle was an open container and the driver was clearly under the influence. The driver refused to conduct any tests. The driver was taken into custody and summonsed for OUI-Alcohol, Driving to Endanger, Operating After Suspension, and Criminal Speed.

