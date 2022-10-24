Troop F Weekly Report 10-17 to 10-23-22

Incident Type: criminal traffic summons

Date: 10/19/2022

Town: saint agatha

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Saint Agatha and observed a vehicle with an expired inspection certificate by more than two years. Tr. Roy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and after an investigation, it was discovered the registration plates were falsely attached, the female driver was suspended, and there was no insurance on the vehicle. The woman admitted to knowing the plates did not belong to the vehicle, that there was no insurance, and to her license being suspended. Tr. Roy also noted her tires were bald and the belt was exposed, the body of the car was severely rusted, and there were other mechanical issues. Tr. Roy issued the woman a criminal summons for the false plates and for operating after suspension and issued her a traffic summons for the expired inspection and for not having insurance on the car. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 10/19/2022

Town: madawaska

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was driving through Madawaska when he observed a vehicle with an expired inspection certificate and other deficiencies. Tr. Roy stopped the vehicle and after an investigation discovered the male driver had an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court. The man was arrested without incident and brought to the Madawaska Police Department where he posted bail. Tr. Roy also issued him a traffic summons for the expired inspection sticker.

Incident Type: warrant

Date: 10/18/2022

Town: new limerick

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in New Limerick when he observed a motor scooter not displaying a registration plate. Tr. Castonguay activated him emergency lights and siren, but the scooter operator refused to stop. After a few moments, the male driver pulled over and stated he thought someone was “messing with him.” Further investigation by Tr. Castonguay revealed the scooter was not registered or insured and the driver had a suspended driver’s license. The man also had a warrant for his arrest. Tr. Castonguay arrested the man and while searching him found a useable amount of methamphetamine in the male’s pocket. The man was issued a criminal summons for OAS and possession of methamphetamines. The man was able to post bail on the warrant. The scooter was towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: warrant

Date: 10/19/2022

Town: new limerick

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in New Limerick when he observed a vehicle exceeding the posted speed limit. Tr. Castonguay stopped the vehicle and after an investigation, it was discovered the male driver had a warrant for his arrest for failing to pay fines. Tr. Castonguay arrested the man, brought him to the Troop F barracks, where he posted bail. The man was issued a warning for speeding

Incident Type: SPECIALTY TEAM

Date: 10/17/2022

Town: MCJA

Trooper: TR. LEVESQUE

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Levesque and K-9 Rocco completed their fifth week of K-9 drug detection school at MCJA.

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 10/19/2022

Town: Littleton

Trooper: TR. MERCHANT, CPL. CASAVANT

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Merchant and Cpl. Casavant responded to the report of a rollover crash in Littleton. A passerby called in to advised he had come across a vehicle on its side on the McDonald Road in Littleton. The caller advised that he believed the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated. Tr. Merchant and Cpl. Casavant arrived, and the female was still in the vehicle. The female was agitated and was refusing to do what she was being told. The female was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was placed under arrest.

Incident Type: trespass

Date: 10/17/2022

Town: van buren

Trooper: tr. curtin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin responded to a residence in Van Buren after a man called to advise a female was trespassing on the property. The Van Buren woman had been served a trespass notice in June of 2022. Tr. Curtin located and charged the woman with Criminal Trespass as well as VCR.

Incident Type: VIOLATION OF BAIL

Date: 10/17/2022

Town: saint francis

Trooper: tr. curtin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin received a complaint of a possible bail violation in Saint Francis. The caller advised he was the protected party on another man’s bail conditions stemming from an incident in Fort Kent. The caller recently posted a vehicle for sale and the suspect contacted him about the vehicle. As a result of Tr. Curtin’s investigation, he charged the Saint Francis man with VCR.

Incident Type: Instructor

Date: 10/20/2022

Town: van buren

Trooper: sgt. haines

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Haines instructed a block of ALICE training at Van Buren High School.

Incident Type: BURGLARY

Date: 10/22/2022

Town: allagash

Trooper: tr. curtin