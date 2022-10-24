REUTERS NEXT CONVENES LEADERS TO DISSECT THE CRUCIAL CHALLENGES FACING OUR WORLD
Reuters NEXT will bring together inspirational leaders from business, politics and society to share ideas and information and create positive change.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This editorial was originally featured on WorldBizMagazine.net
— Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni
Reuters NEXT, the global forum gathering CEOs, world leaders, policymakers, innovators and youth and community leaders to inspire, drive action and accelerate innovation for a better tomorrow. The third edition of Reuters NEXT will be held on November 30 and December 1, 2022 in New York City.
The New York-based event will be complemented by virtual sessions kicking off the days’ agendas, providing audiences outside New York opportunities to attend Reuters NEXT during their business day. The entire program will also be accessible via a free-to-attend global broadcast, with all sessions recorded and made available on-demand shortly after the live event.
This year’s Reuters NEXT agenda, powered by Reuters award-winning newsroom, will explore four pillars:
- Leadership in times of instability – looking at the macro and micro responses to the most challenging global disruption facing the world in decades.
- The economy & inflation – considering the path ahead to mitigate risk and price volatility for industry and society.
- Climate & sustainability – taking stock of the current reality in the wake of COP27 and the next steps.
- Digital disruption – exploring the opportunities and risks of the digitization of our world, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, the metaverse and blockchain.
Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni commented on this year's event, "The world is going through seismic shifts. Leadership has never been more important. Reuters NEXT will bring together inspirational leaders from business, politics and society to share ideas and information and create positive change."
Confirmed speakers for Reuters NEXT include:
• Angola Minister of Finance Vera Daves de Sousa
• Bank of Korea Governor Chang Yong Rhee
• BHP Chief Executive Officer Mike Henry
• Best Buy Chief Executive Officer Corie Barry
• European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič
• Germany Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner
• HKEX Chairman Laura M Cha
• Japan Ministry of the Environment Vice-Minister for Global Environmental Affairs Hiroshi Ono
• LSEG Chief Executive Officer David Schwimmer
• Mars Chief Executive Officer & President Grant F. Reid
• Morgan Stanley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer James Gorman
• Mayo Clinic President of International Anton Decker
• NYSE Group President Lynn Martin
• Pfizer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla
• South Africa Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor
• World Food Programme Regional Director, Regional Bureau for Eastern Africa Michael Dunford
The full line-up is available on the Reuters NEXT website, and additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.
Partnering with Reuters NEXT on this critical and global movement are industry thought leaders: Honeywell, Refinitiv, FIVE Hotels Group, Meta, and Project Management Institute.
The Conversation That Matters.
Building a better world demands a transformation of our understanding of business, policy, and society today. Forward thinkers and global leaders in business, policy, and beyond need a space to unite to share ideas, collaborate, and problem solve.
Reuters NEXT is the global forum for world leaders, innovators, CEOs, and policy makers to dissect the crucial challenges facing our world today and find the solutions to power a better tomorrow. At a time when the truth and new ideas have never been more important, Reuters draws upon its global reach to examine topics from different perspectives, bringing passion, experience, and expertise to forge a new path forward.
For more information about Reuters NEXT and register your interest, click here.
