Lodestone’s Sole Album, 'Time Flies' from 1971, has been Released on CD and Digitally for the First Time

Taking its Place as a Founder of the Progressive Rock Concept Album Genre – OUT NOW!

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lodestone’s eponymous and sole studio album, Time Flies, has been released on CD and Digitally for the first time. The album was one of the earliest progressive rock concept albums of the genre.

It originally came out on Philips Germany in 1971, but it was only released in three European countries at the time.

The CD comes with a booklet featuring new liner notes on the making of the album, along with a science fiction short story. The premise of the album’s story is: “The astronauts’ flight to a new star took 300 years. The four space adventurers finally awake to discover how time flies… and how it can play some very cruel tricks…”

The band features ex-members of The Cymbaline, In- Sect, The Flies and Infinity. The release has been re-mastered by band member Gerry Morris and approved by original producer Tony Atkins.

Lodestone’s guitarist Gerry Morris said: “The Lodestone album’s re-release is such wonderful news. The album is already popular with avid collectors, but this is the first time is been on CD or available digitally. We welcome it back after 50 years. It’s amazing how time flies!”

The album’s producer Tony Atkins added: “The Lodestone album Time Flies was one of my first productions. I am very proud of how, in 1971, it broke boundaries in the then-new progressive rock genre. It's great to have it available again in new formats.”

To purchase:
Amazon CD: https://geni.us/LodestoneCD
Spotify: https://geni.us/LodestoneSP
Apple Music: https://geni.us/LodestoneAM

The album is also available directly from Cherry Red: https://www.cherryred.co.uk/product/lodestone-time-flies-cd/

