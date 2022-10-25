Argentinian Wine and Unlimited Steak are Available for One Night Only at this Charleston Brazilian Steakhouse
Charleston’s Galpão Gaucho To Host a Special November Dinner with Argentina Winery, Terrazas de los AndesCHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charleston’s Brazilian steakhouse, Galpão Gaucho, is ecstatic to announce it is partnering with a winery from Mendoza, Argentina, Terrazas de los Andes, for one night only to bring guests a dinner with unlimited steak, four wine pairings, and one dessert. This one-day special event will take place on November 10th, 2022 at East Bay Street in Downtown Charleston for foodies and wine lovers. As a restaurant that prides itself on a unique dining experience with authentic traditions from Brazil, this dinner is one that guests will not want to miss.
This delectable dinner will start with an elegant white wine, appetizers, and a salad course. As guests move toward their unlimited steak portion of the night they will be served Terrazas' Reserva Malbec. They will end their pairing with a side-by-side comparison of Terrazas' premium Grand Malbec and Grand Cabernet Sauvignon. To finish the night, guests will end their experience on a sweet note with a housemade dessert.
“We’re so excited to give guests a night to remember with unlimited steak and fantastic wine pairings,” says Edson Ludwig, General Manager. “We ensure all of our food and drinks are up to the finest quality and this night will be no exception.”
This dining experience is only available on Thursday, November 10th, 2022 from 6:30-8:30pm and will cost $105 per person.
With limited capacity available, reservations noting “Wine Dinner” are required and can be made through Galpão Gaucho’s website or via phone at (854) 999-3950.
###
Galpão Gaucho opened its doors in Napa Valley in 2016 as an authentic Brazilian Steakhouse that is inspired by the Gaucho culture and the dining tradition of the Brazilian cowboy. With 17 different cuts of meat on the menu, there is something for everyone to enjoy at any one of their five locations across the country, including here in downtown Charleston, SC.
Edson Ludwig
Galpão Gaucho
+1 854-999-3950
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other