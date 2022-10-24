Monday, October 24

Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’

The Hyatts’ well was one of 300 residential drinking water wells tested for contamination from two firefighting foam chemicals that seeped into groundwater flows from the Army’s Yakima Training Center. They are part of a class of “forever chemicals” — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances known as PFAS — that rank as one of the most pervasive sources of pollution on the planet. In the human body, the two firefighting foam chemicals may disrupt the immune system, interfere with hormones, increase the risk of prostate, kidney and testicular cancers, high blood pressure in pregnant women and harm the reproductive system, according to studies cited by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Jennifer Buchanan)

Judge to decide if Seattle police can be held liable in sex trafficking case

Women who say they were abused and sexually assaulted by a Seattle hip-hop artist will have to wait to learn whether the Seattle Police Department can be held liable for its handling of an alleged multistate sex trafficking scheme. Since at least 2017, interviews and records including police case files, emails and texts show that eight people — six women and the parents of two women — told police that women have been sexually abused and exploited for profit by [Solomon “Raz”] Simone against their will. But despite assurance from a lead detective that he was investigating claims, and had opened a case, the allegations languished. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ellen M. Banner)

At 10, she speaks out for Uvalde’s victims, but the girl she used to be is gone.

In the shooting’s aftermath, many of Uvalde’s children were plagued by post-traumatic stress, but, to most people, Caitlyne [Gonzales] wasn’t one of them. By September, she had become Robb’s most public survivor, a voice for her friends who were dead and for those who were alive but too daunted to say anything. She had spoken at rallies in Uvalde and Austin and to U.S. senators in Washington. She’d demanded that the people in charge of her school district fire the police officers who failed to save her classmates. But the girl Caitlyne had been before “that day,” as she’d started calling the May 24 massacre, was gone. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Katherine Frey)

