HECTOR BREMNER AND AVRICORE HEALTH HONORED BY WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE INNOVATION AND LEADERSHIP AWARDS
HECTOR BREMNER, CEO OF AVRICORE HEALTH INCLUDED IN BEST CEOS OF 2022 AWARDS, AVRICORE HEALTH INCLUDED IN MOST INNOVATIVE COMPANIES OF 2022 AWARDS.
We are pleased to announce Hector Bremner and Avricore Health as recipients of our 2022 Awards. These distinctions recognise Avricore’s success in advancing pharmacy and improving patient outcomes.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biz Magazine Annual Awards
— Mike Walters, Editor in Chief of World Biz Magazine
Hector Bremner is CEO and Board Member of Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR), a pharmacy service innovator focused on acquiring and developing early-stage technologies aimed at moving pharmacy forward. Through its flagship offering HealthTab™ (a wholly owned subsidiary), its mission is to make actionable health information more accessible to everyone by creating the world’s largest network of rapid testing devices in community pharmacies.
HealthTab™ is a turnkey point-of-care testing solution that combines best-in-class point-of-care technologies with a secure, cloud-based platform for tackling pressing global health issues. With just a few drops of blood from a finger prick, the system generates lab-accurate results on the spot and data is reported in real time. The test menu includes up to 23 key biomarkers for screening and managing chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease (e.g., HbA1c, Lipid Profile, eGFR). HealthTab™ has also recently added capabilities for bacterial and viral tests, such as strep and COVID-19.
The HealthTab™ network model is unlike anything in pharmacy today. It gives knowledgeable and trusted pharmacists a greater role in primary care delivery, while empowering patients to take more control of their health. It also reduces costs and waiting times and provides many potential revenue streams including equipment leasing & consumables, direct access testing, disease prevention & management programs, sponsored health programs, decentralized clinical trials, real world data (RWD) sets, and third-party app integration through API.
Hector Bremner was also interviewed in World Biz Magazine. Read the Interview here
World Biz Magazine’s Best CEOs and Most Innovative Companies Awards shine a powerful spotlight on exceptional companies and leaders that are shaping the future of their industries. It informs investors, journalists, customers, employees and C-Suites globally about companies and leaders demonstrating unique far-reaching vision and game-changing innovation. We specifically highlight and profile the most exciting companies across all industries that are pushing the boundaries of commercial performance, technology leadership, and dedication to sustainability and ESG. The Awards recognize product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation in companies. The Awards also recognize companies showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the Awards and is an integral part of our selection criteria.
Mike Walters, Editor in Chief of World Biz Magazine commented: “We are pleased to announce Hector Bremner and Avricore Health as recipients of our 2022 Awards. These distinctions recognise Avricore Health’s pivotal success in advancing pharmacy and improving patient outcomes. We are extremely rigorous in our research process to identify and highlight only the most deserving companies and leaders that are making potentially transformational contributions to their industries.”
World Biz Magazine is the leading global C-Suite business journal. With a readership spanning 32 countries, WBM focuses on leadership, innovation, investment and social responsibility. https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/
Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR) is a pharmacy service innovator focused on acquiring and developing early-stage technologies aimed at moving pharmacy forward. Through its flagship offering HealthTab™, a wholly owned subsidiary, the company’s mission is to make actionable health information more accessible to everyone by creating the world’s largest network of rapid testing devices in community pharmacies. https://avricore.com
Alan Pritchard
GlobalData Media Ltd.
email us here