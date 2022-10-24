MEALS ON WHEELS SOUTH FLORIDA FORMS ADVISORY COUNCIL TO COMBAT SENIOR HUNGER
FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, October 24, 2022 -- MEALS ON WHEELS SOUTH FLORIDA FORMS ADVISORY COUNCIL TO COMBAT SENIOR HUNGER
In April 2022, Meals on Wheels South Florida (MOWSOFLO) founded the Advisory Council with volunteers who will assist the organization with strategy, fundraising, events, and more, to strengthen the mission, vision, and values of Meals on Wheels South Florida. OUR MISSION: Ending Hunger Across All Ages with Kindness, Dignity, and Compassion.
WHY AN ADVISORY COUNCIL?
• Currently, 1,700 homebound seniors are on a waiting list for meals. MOWSOFLO must raise $3 million annually to prevent these seniors from going hungry.
• MOWSOFLO is the first responder in meeting the nutritional needs of seniors and their pets.
• MOWSOFLO also provides meals to children, who would otherwise spend the summer hungry.
Joining the MOWSOFLO Advisory Council are Arielle Capuano, Esq., Partner Attorney at Levinson & Capuano, LLC, Elaine Gonzalez, MBA, Account Manager at Humana, Nydia Menendez, Esq., Menendez Law Firm, Vanessa Oliva, Bravo Peruvian Cuisine, Evan Boyar, MD., District Chief of Emergency Medicine at Broward Health North, Paula Coghlan-Boyar, M.D., Attending Physician at Broward Health North, Diane Duncan, Director Vendor Relationship Management, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Lori Brown, CXO Founder L Brown CX Consulting, Ary Evans, Medicare Sales Manager – Captive Team, Oscar, Adrianna Oliva, Clinical Dietician, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Denise Nieves, President of Arcana Financial, LLC and Yvonne Lopez, Community Relations Director at the City of Coconut Creek, and Blanca Rodriguez, Senior Operations Advisor, AARP. Along with Event Consultants, Doris R. Muscarella, Doris Business Development & Co., and Alyssa Lovitt, I LOV-ITT EVENTS, LLC. The Advisory Council serves the mission of MOWSOFLO, led by Executive Director Mark Adler, along with the support of the MOWSOFLO Board, staff, and volunteers.
MEALS ON WHEELS SOUTH FLORIDA COMMUNITY IMPACT
• Serves over 10,000 seniors, 20,000 children, and 400 pets throughout South Florida annually.
• Provides over 1.4 million meals annually.
• Relies on 500 dedicated community volunteers.
• Advocates for seniors, children, companion pets, and hunger prevention.
If you are interested in more information on joining the Advisory Council or otherwise supporting the mission of MOWSOFLO, please contact Mark Adler, Executive Director at madler@mowsoflo.org or (954) 714-6940.
