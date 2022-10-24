Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,375 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,212 in the last 365 days.

MEALS ON WHEELS SOUTH FLORIDA FORMS ADVISORY COUNCIL TO COMBAT SENIOR HUNGER

COMBAT SENIOR HUNGER

COMBAT SENIOR HUNGER

Working together to end hunger!

MEALS ON WHEELS SOUTH FLORIDA FORMS ADVISORY COUNCIL TO COMBAT SENIOR HUNGER

Become part of a movement to alleviate hunger and isolation in the senior community.”
— Mark Adler, Executive Director
FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEALS ON WHEELS SOUTH FLORIDA FORMS ADVISORY COUNCIL TO COMBAT SENIOR HUNGER

In April 2022, Meals on Wheels South Florida (MOWSOFLO) founded the Advisory Council with volunteers who will assist the organization with strategy, fundraising, events, and more, to strengthen the mission, vision, and values of Meals on Wheels South Florida. OUR MISSION: Ending Hunger Across All Ages with Kindness, Dignity, and Compassion.

WHY AN ADVISORY COUNCIL?

• Currently, 1,700 homebound seniors are on a waiting list for meals. MOWSOFLO must raise $3 million annually to prevent these seniors from going hungry.
• MOWSOFLO is the first responder in meeting the nutritional needs of seniors and their pets.
• MOWSOFLO also provides meals to children, who would otherwise spend the summer hungry.

Joining the MOWSOFLO Advisory Council are Arielle Capuano, Esq., Partner Attorney at Levinson & Capuano, LLC, Elaine Gonzalez, MBA, Account Manager at Humana, Nydia Menendez, Esq., Menendez Law Firm, Vanessa Oliva, Bravo Peruvian Cuisine, Evan Boyar, MD., District Chief of Emergency Medicine at Broward Health North, Paula Coghlan-Boyar, M.D., Attending Physician at Broward Health North, Diane Duncan, Director Vendor Relationship Management, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Lori Brown, CXO Founder L Brown CX Consulting, Ary Evans, Medicare Sales Manager – Captive Team, Oscar, Adrianna Oliva, Clinical Dietician, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Denise Nieves, President of Arcana Financial, LLC and Yvonne Lopez, Community Relations Director at the City of Coconut Creek, and Blanca Rodriguez, Senior Operations Advisor, AARP. Along with Event Consultants, Doris R. Muscarella, Doris Business Development & Co., and Alyssa Lovitt, I LOV-ITT EVENTS, LLC. The Advisory Council serves the mission of MOWSOFLO, led by Executive Director Mark Adler, along with the support of the MOWSOFLO Board, staff, and volunteers.

MEALS ON WHEELS SOUTH FLORIDA COMMUNITY IMPACT

• Serves over 10,000 seniors, 20,000 children, and 400 pets throughout South Florida annually.
• Provides over 1.4 million meals annually.
• Relies on 500 dedicated community volunteers.
• Advocates for seniors, children, companion pets, and hunger prevention.
If you are interested in more information on joining the Advisory Council or otherwise supporting the mission of MOWSOFLO, please contact Mark Adler, Executive Director at madler@mowsoflo.org or (954) 714-6940.

“Become part of a movement to alleviate hunger and isolation in the senior community.”
Mark Adler, Executive Director

Doris Muscarella
Doris Business Development & C
+1 954-240-4853
email us here

ADVISORY COUNCIL TO COMBAT SENIOR HUNGER

You just read:

MEALS ON WHEELS SOUTH FLORIDA FORMS ADVISORY COUNCIL TO COMBAT SENIOR HUNGER

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.