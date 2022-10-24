Traffic alert – VT Route 125
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
VSP New Haven
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 125 is down to one lane in the area of Cider Mill Rd due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
