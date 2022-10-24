Derby Barracks / Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief, Prohibited Person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5004807

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 12/23/2022 @ 0105 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Putre Dr, Irasburg, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief, Prohibited Persons

ACCUSED: Cody Myott

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center

VICTIM: Mark Goodridge

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburgh

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a male attempting to steal a vehicle who was now in an altercation with the owner of the vehicle. Upon arrival of Newport PD, Orleans Sherriff Department and VSP Cody Myott was taken into custody without incident. Investigation revealed Myott took a 2015 Chevy Silverado and drove it around the residence, waking up the occupants inside the residence. Myott then drove the vehicle through a pasture where the truck was blocked in by another vehicle. In an attempt to escape Myott attempted pushing the vehicle out of the way with the truck, causing minor damage to the other vehicle. While searching Myott incident to arrest, a loaded firearm was located in Myott’s pocket. Myott was transported to the Derby Barracks, processed and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/2022 1200

COURT: Orleans County District Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881