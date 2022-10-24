Derby Barracks / Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief, Prohibited Person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5004807
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 12/23/2022 @ 0105 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Putre Dr, Irasburg, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief, Prohibited Persons
ACCUSED: Cody Myott
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center
VICTIM: Mark Goodridge
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburgh
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a male attempting to steal a vehicle who was now in an altercation with the owner of the vehicle. Upon arrival of Newport PD, Orleans Sherriff Department and VSP Cody Myott was taken into custody without incident. Investigation revealed Myott took a 2015 Chevy Silverado and drove it around the residence, waking up the occupants inside the residence. Myott then drove the vehicle through a pasture where the truck was blocked in by another vehicle. In an attempt to escape Myott attempted pushing the vehicle out of the way with the truck, causing minor damage to the other vehicle. While searching Myott incident to arrest, a loaded firearm was located in Myott’s pocket. Myott was transported to the Derby Barracks, processed and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/2022 1200
COURT: Orleans County District Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional
BAIL: $2,500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881