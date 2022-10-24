Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,429 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,378 in the last 365 days.

Police Make Arrest In Worcester Co. Homicide Investigation

Maryland State Police News Release

(SALISBURY, MD) – A Salisbury man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man in Worcester County.

The accused is identified as Carl Lee “Moose” Fuller, 32, of Salisbury. Fuller was located in Delmar, Delaware yesterday. He was taken into custody by Delaware State Police without incident.

Fuller is charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault along with other criminal charges. Fuller is currently being held in Delaware. Extradition proceedings are being initiated to return him to Maryland.

The deceased victim is identified as David W. Pfeffer, 57, of Salisbury.  Autopsy results ruled Pfeffer’s death as a homicide from blunt force trauma.

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1600 block of St. Lukes Road in Salisbury after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a neighbor reporting a cardiac arrest. Upon their arrival, deputies found the victim, later ideified as Pfeffer, lying on the ground outside of this home suffering from obvious signs of trauma. Pfeffer was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel on the scene.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to assume the investigation with the assistance of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.  Investigators along with crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police responded to process the scene for evidence. 

On October 23, 2022, Homicide Unit investigators located the victim’s white Dodge truck at a residence in Delmar, Delaware.  The truck was reported missing from Pfeffer’s home. In coordination with the Delaware State Police, a search warrant was executed on the Delmar residence where Fuller was subsequently located.

Police were able to locate evidence linking Fuller to the homicide investigation.  He was taken into police custody by Delaware State Police and later interviewed by detectives from the Maryland State Police.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continue to work the investigation with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the State’s Attorney in Worcester County.

 

The investigation continues…

###

 

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

                       

You just read:

Police Make Arrest In Worcester Co. Homicide Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.