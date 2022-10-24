Police Make Arrest In Worcester Co. Homicide Investigation

October 24, 2022

(SALISBURY, MD) – A Salisbury man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man in Worcester County.

The accused is identified as Carl Lee “Moose” Fuller, 32, of Salisbury. Fuller was located in Delmar, Delaware yesterday. He was taken into custody by Delaware State Police without incident.

Fuller is charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault along with other criminal charges. Fuller is currently being held in Delaware. Extradition proceedings are being initiated to return him to Maryland.

The deceased victim is identified as David W. Pfeffer, 57, of Salisbury. Autopsy results ruled Pfeffer’s death as a homicide from blunt force trauma.

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1600 block of St. Lukes Road in Salisbury after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a neighbor reporting a cardiac arrest. Upon their arrival, deputies found the victim, later ideified as Pfeffer, lying on the ground outside of this home suffering from obvious signs of trauma. Pfeffer was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel on the scene.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to assume the investigation with the assistance of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators along with crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police responded to process the scene for evidence.

On October 23, 2022, Homicide Unit investigators located the victim’s white Dodge truck at a residence in Delmar, Delaware. The truck was reported missing from Pfeffer’s home. In coordination with the Delaware State Police, a search warrant was executed on the Delmar residence where Fuller was subsequently located.

Police were able to locate evidence linking Fuller to the homicide investigation. He was taken into police custody by Delaware State Police and later interviewed by detectives from the Maryland State Police.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continue to work the investigation with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the State’s Attorney in Worcester County.

The investigation continues…

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov