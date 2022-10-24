KAILASA® Om Awards conferred to fifteen (18) statesmen and dignitaries on the auspicious occasion of Diwali
The KAILASA Om Awards Ceremony was held on the most auspicious celebration of Diwali, celebrated by KAILASA and the Hindu Diaspora worldwide.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the grace and blessings of The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (SPH) Nithyananda Paramashivam, SHRIKAILASA’s Department of Religion and Worship and the SHRIKAILASA Uniting Nations (SKUN) for Global Peace and Religious Harmony hosted the Virtual Global Peace Conclave and the KAILASA Om Award Ceremony on the auspicious occasion of Diwali 2022.
Called the festival of lights, Diwali is celebrated to symbolize slaying of our ignorance and ego and our rebirth as new individuals. The Guru is celebrated on Diwali, because it is the Guru who removes the blindness and darkness due to ignorance and gives each of us life.
Diwali is of utmost significance in the life of The SPH and to the revival of SHRIKAILASA (or KAILASA) because it the day on which Paramashiva, Paramashakti and Mahakali started manifesting in the body of The SPH and made herself available to the Universe. Several major events for KAILASA have taken place on Diwali in prior years including:
In 2000, at the age of 22, The SPH had a mystical experience that lasted nine months. This nine month “great pause”, a deep Nirvikalpa Samadhi, marked the realization of the avataric mission. When The SPH landed back in the body after the deep Nirvikalpa Samadhi, the “Anandamaaga Irungal” word, “Be Blissful” in Tamil, manifested in The SPH as a blessing for humanity.
In 2002, the laying of the foundation stone by The SPH for Adi Kailasa, the Headquarters of KAILASA in the East, occurred on Diwali.
On November 29th, 2007 KAILASA Los Angeles, the Headquarters of KAILASA in the West, was inaugurated by The SPH Himself, and today is celebrating its 15th anniversary.
On October 30th, 2007 KAILASA Oklahoma was inaugurated by The SPH Himself, and today is celebrating its 15th anniversary.
In His Live Presidential Address during the KAILASA Om Awards ceremony, The SPH further explained that life is all about blissful coexistence and realizing our highest possibilities, potentialities and powers. A blissful person is inherently non-violent, flowing and loving; not just with other human beings, but towards all beings. Reviving the grand narrative of Hinduism, and elevating humanity to a blissful state, is needed now more than ever to ensure a non-violent, peaceful coexistence for future generations.
The SPH called upon all leaders, dignitaries, royalty and social influencers attending the Diwali celebrations from different religions, countries, traditions, ethnicities and civilizations to make a resolution today to make our lives and everyone’s around us into a blissful celebration – to experience light, love, laughter and bliss – so as to prevent planet earth from perishing due to natural or manmade calamities.
It is time to revive the ancient enlightened Hindu civilization on planet earth. Hinduism has the system, knowledge, truths and methodology available for the whole world and every human being to wake up to their supreme potentiality, possibility and powers.
The SPH thanked the many esteemed statesmen and leaders who joined in virtually from around the world for being available for this historic upgraded new beginning of awakening the potentialities, possibilities and powers of human beings, making this place a better and more blissful place to live.
October 24th, 2022 is also United Nations Day, marking the entry into force in 1945 of the United Nations Charter. The UN General Assembly declared that the Day would be devoted to raising awareness of the goals and achievements of the Organization.
On this day, The SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam and KAILASA give their heartfelt congratulations and bless all the endeavors of the United Nations towards achieving its goals for global peace and prosperity.
On this day, KAILASA, as the Ancient Enlightened Hindu Civilizational Nation and the First Nation for Hindus, reaffirms its commitment of taking the dharmic responsibility to give spiritual solutions for all the world’s problems; solutions that are tested, age-old, authentic directly from the Vedagamas, the ancient Hindu scriptures.
The KAILASA Om AwardSM was conferred to the following dignitaries in recognition of their hard work, achievements and efforts towards global peace and co-existence:
KAILASA Dharma Jyoti Religion and Worship Award conferred upon individuals who demonstrate true compassion and commitment to humanity by using their life in service to others through Religion & Worship
1. Sri Venkatesha Iyengar, Head of Sri Sudharshana Seva Samithi, Tampa, Florida, USA
KAILASA Devi Meenakshi Administration Award is conferred upon women who, through their work, contribute to higher quality of living for all in various ways
2. Ms. Vasu Pawar, Founder of Step2StepUp Inc., Hesperia, California, USA
KAILASA Dharma Rakshana Social Justice Award conferred upon individuals who have demonstrated unwavering commitment to protecting the natural law of justice and who live for life positivity
3. Honorable Mr. Adeoye Owolewa, Neighborhood Commissioner and Shadow US House of Representative, Washington, DC, USA
4. Honorable Todd Rigby, Mayor Pro Tem of Eastvale, California, USA
5. Honorable Jonathan Ingram, Mayor of Murrieta, California, USA
6. Sri Jayam S.K Gopi, South Indian Film Actor, Producer and Distributor, India
7. Sri Veera Murugan, South Indian Film Director, India
8. Sri Perarasu, South Indian Film Director, India
KAILASA Mitra Award conferred upon distinguished individuals who have established a long-lasting friendship with SHRIKAILASA
9. Dr. Ugoji A. Eze, Esq., CEO and President of Renew Our Earth, United Kingdom
10. Mr. Gerard McKeon, Co-founder and Publisher of Black Tie Magazine, USA
11. Ms. Kathleen Cronin, Regional Program, Assistant / Outreach, Ramapo College, USA
12. Honorable Michael Vargas, Mayor of the City of Perris, California, USA
13. Her Royal Highness Princess Palesa Kambule, Kingdom of Dlamini, South Africa
14. Sri Swami Adrishananda, Head Priest of Shri Nand Shiv Durga Mandi, Montebello, California, USA
15. Rev. Dr. James Movel Wuye, Co-Executive Director of Interfaith Mediation Center, Nigeria
16. Imam Dr. Muhammad Nurayn Ashafa, Co-Executive Director of Interfaith Mediation Center, Nigeria
17. Mr. Momodou Sambou, Chief Executive Officer of Kuntaur Area Council, The Gambia
18. Hon. Malamin IL Bojang, Mayor of Kerewan Council, Government of The Gambia, Kerewan, NRR, Republic of the Gambia
The conclave concluded with a Presidential Address by the SPH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7z9LWLnNto&t=2258s
KAILASA Om Awards Ceremony: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_sO31yG4xAM&t=2969s
M Ananda
KAILASA
+1 425-269-2923
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other