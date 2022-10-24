VSD COUTURE is coming to the Metaverser
A high end fashion brand, VSD COUTURE is coming to MetaverserSINGAPORE, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverser has recently announced the build of their new project, the home of Metaverser’s shopping festival, "Shopping Mall.” Virtual space in the Metaverser with customized store plots designed by Metaverser’s top designers.
Shopping Mall has been launched on Metaverser, aiming to bring top brands into the world of Metaverser.
VSD COUTURE has purchased the very first store in Metaverser’s Shopping Mall to establish its virtual presence in the Metaverser and will aim to use its remarkable clothing designs as NFTs.
VSD COUTURE is a high fashion brand that produces stage, exclusive fashion costumes, art pieces for stage, music videos, and cinema. Which, thanks to this partnership, will be able to perform in this new ecosystem.
This partnership will help Metaverser to expand into collaborations with fashion brands, while VSD COUTURE will play a huge role in organizing events, selling its valuable assets in Metaverser, and becoming part of web 3’s revolution.
This partnership will also result in more exciting events and news that will be revealed soon.
About Metaverser
Metaverser is a virtual world that enables users to have fun while playing inside its metaverse and earn income from different play-to-earn games. Metaverser is developed on the most modern standards to utilize NFTs and the platform’s native fungible tokens. Players at Metaverser can compete, challenge, and socialize with people from all over the world. The driving force behind Metaverser is its aim to make the virtual worlds more real by offering a place for every individual, despite their attributes or ethnicities, to come together and have fun.
About VSD COUTURE
VSD COUTURE is a Hi Fashion brand that produces stage, exclusive fashion costumes, and art pieces for stage, music videos, and cinema.
Laganza is the head designer, owner, and main creator of VSD COUTURE. 10 years of experience have brought the brand a lot of concerts around the world. VSD COUTURE combines incredible gowns, art, and dance shows in one and brings it to the world. VSD COUTURE runway has been seen in Monaco, Paris, and New York.
Anoush Ohadi
Metaverser
marketing@metaverser.me