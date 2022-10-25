Submit Release
Client Gifts That Create Social Impact: Give The Gift Of Gratitude

EASTHAMPTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prosperity Candle, a mission-driven artisan studio in MA, is helping transform corporate gift-giving by creating client gifts that deliver positive social impact.

Founded to help women refugee artisans thrive, Prosperity Candle offers unique gift options ranging from gourmet delicacies to self-care products that align with your company values.

Give the gift of gratitude and tranquility during the hectic holiday season with a handcrafted Gratitude candle paired with Divine Chocolate and fun pop-up cards with inspirational quotes. It's a great thank-you gift for clients, co-workers, board members, and anyone who deserves some appreciation.

Through small businesses like Prosperity Candle, client gift-giving can hold more meaning and offer unique gift options that will enhance your company’s image and make your clients feel especially appreciated.

Prosperity Candle's charter makes public benefit a priority, and its mission always comes first. In addition, they support fair trade principles and are B-Corp certified for community and environmental sustainability. In fact, Prosperity Candle was recognized by B-Lab as a Best for the World small enterprise for two years in a row.

Prosperity Candle emphasizes social impact, but they are also candle enthusiasts who create beautiful and ethical gifts that give back. Every option includes a beautiful candle hand poured by a woman artisan creating a brighter future for herself after living for years as a refugee and supporting displaced families worldwide.

From chocolates and spa products to fully customized gift boxes, there's a perfect gift for everyone on your holiday corporate gift list.

To learn more about Prosperity Candle, please visit: https://www.prosperitycandle.com


About Prosperity Candle

Prosperity Candle is a social enterprise founded in 2009, that supports refugees and artisans through candle-making and beautifully crafted vessels easily refilled or repurposed for a lifetime of enjoyment. Prosperity Candle's mission is grounded in the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive.


Website: www.ProsperityCandle.com

