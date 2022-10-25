Eight CRMLS participant associations to launch RE-Target®
Eight CRMLS participating associations, representing nearly 32,000 subscribers, have adopted RE-Target® to enhance communications and affiliate programs.
In addition to CRMLS messaging, subscribers from these eight associations will now also see relevant local information when they log into our new REcenterhub dashboard.”ST. PETERSBURG, FL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eight California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS) participating associations, representing nearly 32,000 agents and brokers, have adopted RE-Target® by SavvyCard® to strengthen member communications and affiliate member programs in the new CRMLS user dashboard, REcenterhub.
— Art Carter, CRMLS CEO
Starting in the first quarter of 2023, the Arcadia, Citrus Valley, Greater Downey, Laguna, North San Diego County, San Luis Obispo Coastal, South Bay, Southwest Riverside County REALTOR® associations will be the first of the CRMLS’s 41 participating associations to take advantage of RE-Target’s managed advertising solution.
RE-Target is a communications program that delivers segmented messaging and advertising within an MLS or member dashboard, offering an alternative channel to reach agents where they are most active. RE-Target was designed to improve awareness and engagement of internal and affiliate resources while generating meaningful non-dues revenue for its customers.
“We are excited to see the first of our participating associations adopt RE-Target and position themselves to benefit from increased member engagement with their local association programs, services and industry service providers,” said Art Carter, CRMLS CEO. “In addition to CRMLS messaging, subscribers from these eight associations will now also see relevant local information when they log into our new REcenterhub dashboard. We anticipate most, if not all, of our participating associations will take advantage of this great opportunity.”
CRMLS adopted the RE-Target solution for its subscriber base of more than 110,000 in August and has made the service available to each of its 41 participating associations at no additional cost.
“RE-Target is more than a product, it’s a partnership. We’re looking forward to working with each association to help them achieve their unique goals,” said Warren Dow, GM of Real Estate at SavvyCard. “These eight organizations represent more than a quarter of CRMLS’s subscriber base. It’s rewarding to see such a warm response to this new CRMLS association benefit.”
About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)
California Regional MLS is the nation’s largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.
RE-Target® is an innovative advertising & communications channel for MLS and REALTOR® organizations.