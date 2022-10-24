Burkee Climate Control Brings New HVAC Maintenance Program to MontCo, Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary
Quakertown-based HVAC service provider celebrates 25 years by launching an updated maintenance program and new services areas.
Simplifying our plans and pricing makes it even easier for our customers to keep HVAC woes out of sight and out of mind.”QUAKERTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burkee Climate Control, a family owned and operated HVAC company celebrating 25 years of operation, has launched an updated maintenance program and expanded its service area beyond Bucks County and Lehigh County to include Montgomeryville, Lansdale, North Wales and other Montgomery County locations.
The Comfort Club, Burkee Climate Control’s program for preventative maintenance, now features a streamlined online signup process to make the maintenance of its customers’ heating and air conditioning systems simple and painless. Plans start at just $12 per month and cover preventative maintenance, priority service and after-hours support.
“We’re excited to continue delivering on our promise to prioritize customers’ peace of mind,” said John Burke, President, Burkee Climate Control. “Simplifying our plans and pricing makes it even easier for our customers to keep HVAC woes out of sight and out of mind.”
Burkee Climate Control, founded in Quakertown, will now offer both heating and air conditioning services — as well as the revamped Comfort Club — to residents of Montgomery County. The new service area is a culmination of a long period of growth for the family-owned and operated HVAC company.
“Twenty-five years of serving our community has opened the doors to a new customer base. We’re really proud of the work we’ve done and feel honored that our customers have put us in the position to be able to expand,” John added.
For more information about the Comfort Club, visit www.BurkeeInc.com/Comfort-Club.
About Burkee Climate Control
Burkee Climate Control is a family-owned and operated HVAC service company founded in 1987. Serving residential and commercial customers in the Bucks County, Lehigh County, and now Montgomery County, Burkee Climate Control installs, repairs and maintains heating and cooling systems that keep its customers living in comfort. To learn more, visit www.burkeeinc.com.
