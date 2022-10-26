Pest Patrol, Inc. Announces New Partnership with TEC Equipment

Pest Patrol, Inc.

San Diego-based pest control company to provide full commercial pest control services to support ongoing operations for national trucking company

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California pest control company, Pest Patrol, Inc., today announced its partnership with full-service truck and trailer dealership, TEC Equipment. Pest Patrol’s multi-site commercial pest control service will address any immediate pest concerns and ensure long-term protection for the trucking company.

TEC Equipment will utilize Pest Patrol’s comprehensive commercial pest control protection plan for these common industrial pests:

Rodents: Roof rats and house mice seek refuge in commercial spaces as ambient temperatures start to drop. They can enter buildings via gutters, power lines, beams and underground. They can damage inventory, supplies and equipment.

Termites: Termites are the biggest threat to a commercial building’s structure. Both Drywood and Subterranean termites can colonize quickly, damaging weight-bearing beams and support members.

Cockroaches: Like rodents, cockroaches can also damage property in commercial spaces. Living in dark, undisturbed areas, cockroaches can occupy your space for years without detection.

Ants: Carpenter ants are similar to termites in that they can cause significant damage to wood members and structural supports. Common household ants can also overwhelm communal areas like break rooms, kitchens and trash receptacles.

Bird Exclusion: Bird problems can come in many forms. Nesting/roosting cause sanitation and maintenance problems. Their droppings can damage equipment, supplies and inventory. Birds exclusion in commercial settings require habitat modifications and prevention, structure containment and ongoing maintenance and monitoring.

In addition to protecting the existing TEC Equipment sales, service and parts centers, Pest Patrol, Inc. will provide complete termite damage assessments and repairs if necessary.

"We're excited to announce this partnership with TEC Equipment. Our technicians will be travelling between all 9 Southern California sites to ensure each location is fully treated and protected against all commercial pests." - Ryan Williamson, co-owner

About Pest Patrol, Inc.

Pest Patrol, Inc. is a family owned and operated pest control company that has been servicing the Southern California area since 1982. Based in San Diego, California, Pest Patrol, Inc. provides both pest control and restoration services for homes, businesses and real estate professionals. Pest Patrol specializes in general pest control services, escrow inspections, attic restoration, commercial pest control, termite inspections and treatment, and service commercial and hotel property management companies.