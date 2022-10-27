Submit Release
ENTREPRENEURIAL SUCCESS STORY TRUDY JACOBSON LAUNCHES SERIES HIGHLIGHTING POWERFUL AND INSPIRING WOMEN ACROSS AMERICA

“Great American Women” Series To Honor and Empower Great Women Doing Great Things In America

VERNON, CT, US, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some women accidentally fall into the realization that they have an amazing opportunity to start a business doing something they love.

Accidentally finding her passion is what happened to Rebecca Anne LoCicero, Psychic Medium.

Before she found her calling as a psychic medium, she worked jobs at the mall and found that customers would naturally flock to her.

“I loved being with people and seeing everything that was going on. It was nice to be able to have a job where I purposefully got to talk to people.”

Next she decided to go to work at the Institute of Hair Design, learning how to do hair and nails. People started coming to her for the conversation and interactions, not just the beauty treatments. That’s how she discovered her true passion.

Being a psychic medium today, though, isn’t always easy and she knows some people don’t believe it, and even call it a mental illness.

But that doesn’t stop her from pursuing her dream.

Her advice to women is to pay attention to intuition and not let people tell you that you can’t do something.

Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor a new series called Great American Women, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.

“I’m so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women.”

The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.

“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”

The series also talks about the trials and tribulations the women have endured, and how
hard work and their determination keep them going no matter what obstacles are thrown their way.

Trudy is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.

Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination but went on to become a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.

Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname “Lady Trucker”.

While experiencing her success, she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.

Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn’t right and realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.

“The main reason I’ve been successful is because I never make or accept excuses.”

She knows it’s important to celebrate success and not let problems get in the way of achieving dreams.

