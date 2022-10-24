Submit Release
NFTz Introduces 3D NFT Virtual Galleries for the DeSo Blockchain

NFTz becomes the first on-chain, social NFT gallery in the metaverse.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today NFTz.me has moved the needle a bit further in their quest to bring an immersive social experience to their NFT marketplace. This week they've rolled out a beta version of their customizable 3D NFT galleries, which are viewable on all the major VR headsets, desktop and mobile, in an immersive 3D environment.

Every user on the DeSo blockchain (Decentralized Social), who owns or has created at least one NFT, now has the ability to view and share those NFTs within a 3D virtual art gallery. A user's gallery can be accessed by simply typing in the following url: [deso username].nftz.me and selecting the "3D Space" Gallery in the drop-down menu.

Examples of these 3D galleries can be found at the following urls:
Cloutjacks.nftz.me/3d/space
sacredskulls.nftz.me/3d/space
cloutpunk.nftz.me/3d/space
krassenstein.nftz.me/3d/space

NFTz, with help from 3DeSocial, has also livened up the experience by allowing DeSo users to give actual tips (Diamonds) and Hearts to NFTs as they explore them in the virtual realm. Users are also able to bid on NFT auctions and buy NFTs through the 3D virtual environment, making NFTz one of the first ever NFT marketplaces built within the metaverse.

While this is just the beta version of NFTz's 3D virtual galleries, the company promises to further socialize and gamify the NFT space over the coming months.

"This is just the start of our 3D metaverse ambitions. Because of the social layer that the DeSo blockchain allows us to tap into, we feel that it's the perfect blockchain to utilize in order to merge NFTs with the metaverse and gamify the whole experience in a new and exciting way," said Brian Krassenstein, CFO of NFTz.

"Thanks to DeSo's low cost on-chain storage we offer gasless NFT minting of 3D models including art, gàme assets and avatars. These can be imported into tools such as Unity and Unreal Engine for metaverse or game development," explained Andrew Van Duivenbode, Founder of 3DeSocial

NFTz is a web/mobile app built on the DeSo blockchain which has allowed for the storage of social media content on-chain. The app is utilizing this relatively new blockchain to bring enhanced features to NFTs and their owners. These features include tipping, commenting, follower graphs, and a single social identity cross-chain. NFTz is already working on integrating with Ethereum, Polygon and Solana, with their sights set on numerous other chains as well.

NFTz's VR NFT Gallery Explained

