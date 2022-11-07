Appature expands cannabis reporting and data analytics with Treez retail platform integration
Appature provides 100% automated analytics across retail, seed-to-sale, and wholesale distribution with its newest release
Prior to Appature, we had to pull data for each retail store and cobble together monthly reports. This has been a huge time saver for our group. It facilitates on the spot discussion in real time.”BUCHANAN, MI, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadleaf Software LLC has announced the Treez retail platform as its latest integration to the Appature analytics ecosystem. This new integration allows customers to view reporting across all their retail locations with pre-build dashboards and reports that make analyzing sales and customer data easier than ever before. Appature can support an unlimited number of retail locations.
Jennifer Ray, Director of Finance at Carbidex, a leading Michigan vertically-integrated operator, said "Prior to Appature, we had to pull data separately for each retail store and cobble together monthly reports. Now we can filter on each store or download the data and split out anyway we choose. This has been a huge time saver for our group and facilitates on the spot discussion since we can review data in real time during meetings, without having to prepare reports in advance."
Treez support augments the existing METRC and LeafLink capabilities on the platform. Appature integrates seamlessly with these platforms and creates a single source of truth for reporting across the organization. New customers can sign up and start reviewing reports within a couple of hours. Nightly updates ensure that data is always up to date. Custom report views and dashboards can be created and shared across the organization, eliminating sending spreadsheets in e-mails back and forth with updated data.
With Appature, retailers can analyze retail sales trends by product line or category and see performance across all retail locations in the same platform. Customer demographics data, visit and basket analysis, tax details, lifetime customer value, and inventory data is accessible in Appature. For integrated operators, this data can be viewed on the same dashboard as cultivation, inventory, and sales data. Appature also proactively monitors for data-related errors, surfacing errors and allowing customers to spot and fix issues before they become problems and reduce compliance risk.
ABOUT BROADLEAF SOFTWARE | Broadleaf Software is the leading platform for cannabis data analytics and cultivation management solutions. Broadleaf's secure platforms give companies the freedom to nurture the art and craft of cannabis. We help cultivators improve efficiency across their teams, deliver a consistent, high-quality product, and grow their operations.
ABOUT TREEZ | Treez is the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform that streamlines retail and supply chain operations within the cannabis market. Through Treez's innovative technology and open API platform for retailers and brands, the company provides a robust breadth and depth of software solutions, along with dedicated 24/7 customer support, required to operate a successful modern dispensary.
Solutions include point-of-sale, dispensary inventory management, omnichannel sales capabilities and multiple cashless payment options all on a mission-critical platform that ensures regulatory compliance across every supply chain transaction. The innovative technology also connects essential brands with their retailers through a centralized brand catalog with real-time market insights. The extensible open API platform provides smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions, including CRM, marketplace, cashless payments, and data analytics across the partner ecosystem. Layered on top is a dedicated client success team and 24/7 customer support, giving retailers everything they need to grow their business.
