PKF MUELLER PARTNERS WITH BROADLEAF SOFTWARE, LLC
Joining modern software capabilities and accounting best practices tailored specifically to the cannabis space.
By automating processes and producing key reports and KPI data, operators will have better data, more accurate reports, and finally be able to produce real-time financial data.”ELGIN, IL, USA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PKF Mueller, an award-winning Chicago area CPA firm, announces a strategic partnership with Broadleaf Software, LLC., developers of a leading platform for cannabis cultivation management. This partnership will help operators produce standardized cost accounting and financial reporting and leverage a software platform designed specifically to capture the operational and financial data needed to improve decision making, increase revenues, and maximize profits.
— Taylor Schuck, CPA
“Cannabis is still a young space and there is no playbook for success. Our goal with this partnership is to bring best practices and proven strategies to help operators,” said Taylor Schuck, CPA and PKF Mueller’s Cannabis Niche leader. “Cultivators are operating primarily on manually compiled spreadsheets and hand-written logs. By automating those processes and producing key reports and KPI data, operators will have better data, more accurate reports, and finally be able to produce real-time financial data.”
This platform aims to assist cultivators in improving efficiency across their teams, deliver a consistent, high-quality product and grow their operations. Eldon Brown, CEO of Broadleaf says, “Accurate financial reporting is impossible without operational data. Broadleaf captures that data and makes an immediate impact across every part of the business because every team gets better data sooner. It also ensures that timely and accurate data is reported to the State, avoiding fines and penalties. Leveraging the Broadleaf platform enables them to stay ahead of the competition.”
ABOUT PKF MUELLER │ PKF Mueller is an award-winning full-service certified public accounting and business advisory firm serving clients both domestically and internationally. Since its 1968 founding, the Firm currently serves clients from four offices in the Chicago-area, an office in Sarasota, employing more than 200 employees led by 23 partners. The Firm provides a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax, consulting, and business advisory services. PKF Mueller is a member firm of the PKF International Limited family of legally independent firms and does not accept any responsibility or liability for the actions or inactions of any individual member or correspondent firm or firms.
ABOUT BROADLEAF SOFTWARE, LLC | Broadleaf Software is the leading platform for cannabis cultivation workflow management. Broadleaf's secure platform gives cannabis companies the freedom to nurture the art and craft of cultivation. We help cultivators improve efficiency across their teams, deliver a consistent, high-quality product, and grow their operations.
