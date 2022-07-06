Broadleaf Releases Appature Cannabis Data Analytics Platform for METRC and LeafLink
100% automated reporting tool integrates with METRC and Leaflink to deliver reporting and forecasting with no manual data collection or spreadsheets
Appature takes the data we already have and analyzes it in ways we just don’t have time to do manually. It gives me the information I need to make better strategic decisions.”BUCHANAN, MICHIGAN, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadleaf Software, LLC has launched Appature, a new automated data analytics platform for the cannabis industry. Removing the headaches of manually tracking data on clipboards and in spreadsheets, Appature taps into the data already stored in METRC seed-to-sale and LeafLink wholesale platforms to generate beautiful dashboards and reports automatically.
— Mike McAnlis, Director of Cultivation, Six Labs
Initially launching for cannabis operators in CA, OR, OK, CO, MI, MD, and NV, the platform imports the entire history of a cultivator's data in less than two hours and delivers 80+ reports out of the box. Reports include historical reporting as well as forecasting for cultivation, inventory, wholesale, and compliance. Broadleaf has made using the platform as simple as singing up and granting access to the customer's existing data. Customers can begin reviewing and analyzing their dashboards, reports, KPIs, and metrics the same day.
For operators who use both METRC and LeafLink, Appature can forecast the value of plants and inventory based on market trends. "With the dramatic price fluctuations in the cannabis market, being able to forecast using real sales data is more important than ever. We marry that data with actual plant counts and historic yields to generate forecasts in seconds that would otherwise take hours to compile," said Eldon Brown, Broadleaf Software CEO.
In addition to operational reports and KPI's, Appature also has reporting designed to find and fix issues in the data. Leveraging Aperture's Data Health reports, operators can spot potential audit risks or errors in data submitted to the state. Once corrected, all reports will update to reflect the corrected data. Out of the box dashboards also highlight potential issues like expiring inventory or sales overcommitments.
David Murray of Michigan's Redbud Roots said, "Everything we do is driven by data. Now that we have Appature, we are all looking at the same data points. If there are three different spreadsheets with three different results, you don't know which one is the truth. We have been able to get the buy in from the team because now they are able to see that scoreboard."
Based on Broadleaf's high-availability and fault-tolerant data integration engine, additional platform integrations are already in progress. Appature is adding support for more platforms for retail POS, financial accounting, and additional states' seed-to-sale systems in the coming months. New report types and data insights will be added weekly to expand the library of KPIs and reports.
A risk-free 7-day trial is available by signing up at https://appature.io/
ABOUT BROADLEAF SOFTWARE | Broadleaf Software is the leading platform for cannabis data analytics and cultivation management solutions. Broadleaf's secure platforms give companies the freedom to nurture the art and craft of cannabis. We help cultivators improve efficiency across their teams, deliver a consistent, high-quality product, and grow their operations.
