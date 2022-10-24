2023 Black Girls Dream Fund Nears End of Grant Cycle, Applications Accepted through October 31
Black Girls Dream Fund seeks to channel greater resources to Black girls, young women and gender-expansive youth. Applications accepted through October 31.
We are creating space for Black girls and women to dream dreams wide enough to experience unfathomable JOY.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium (Southern Black Girls), a disruptor in grantmaking for underfunded organizations that intentionally support Black girls and women in the south, is nearing the end of their latest grant cycle for their signature Black Girls Dream Fund, but there is still time to apply! Created to transform possibilities into realities, the Black Girls Dream Fund seeks to channel greater resources, services and support to Black women-led organizations and projects that empower Black girls, young women and gender-expansive youth between the ages of 12-24. Application submissions will be accepted through 11:59PM EST on Monday, October 31.
“We are creating space for Black girls and women to dream dreams wide enough to experience unfathomable JOY,” shares Malikah Berry Rogers, executive director of Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium. “We have been very intentional about listening to the needs, desires and perceptions of Black girls in the country, and we’ve quickly recognized the internal and external barriers that consistently disrupt the pursuit of their dreams.”
Fed up with reports confirming that Black women and girls receive less than one percent of the $4.8 billion in philanthropic investments in the south, Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium made it their mission to raise $100 million over the next decade to financially empower the goals of Black girls and women. To date, they have already awarded $2.2 million to 71 organizations and special projects across 12 southern states - Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Berry continues, “Our girls are both aware and concerned about systemic inequalities, namely racism, as well as other issues and disparities that rob them of hope. That is why the Black Girls Dream Fund exists - to restore Joy and to renew the belief that anything is possible!”
The 2023 Black Girls Dream Fund will award grants in four core funding categories: Education, Health + Wellness, Economic Opportunity and Social Justice to organizations and special projects that center Black girls, young women and gender-expansive youth, and operate within an expanded 13 state region: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, East Texas, West Virginia and Virginia.
New applicants are encouraged to learn more about the 2023 Black Girls Dream Fund by visiting https://bit.ly/BlackGirlsDreamFund2023. There, they will find details on requirements and eligibility as well as FAQs, a downloadable Black Girls Dream Fund Outcomes deck that digs deeper into the categories and activities they fund, and steps to submit an application.
For additional questions and inquiries about the Black Girls Dream Fund, contact heygirlhey@southernblackgirls.org, or call 678-310-8631.
For more information on the work and impact of the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium, visit www.SouthernBlackGirls.org, or follow @SouthernBlackGirls on Facebook and Instagram, and @BlackGirlsDream on Twitter.
For press inquiries and interviews, contact Candace Ledbetter at 770-709-1509 or candace@cnbettermedia.com.
ABOUT THE SOUTHERN BLACK GIRLS AND WOMEN'S CONSORTIUM
The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium (Southern Black Girls) is a collective of Black women in philanthropy, activism and girls’ work, who hold deep roots in movement-building. Established in 2017, Southern Black Girls has become a disruptor in grant-making and is positioned as a catalyst to fundraise and provide greater resources toward underfunded organizations that intentionally supporting and empowering Black girls and women in the South. Southern Black Girls recognizes their critical role and the importance of centering the lived experiences and leadership of those most impacted by deep-seated injustices. The organization is led by four anchor institutions including the Appalachian Community Fund, the BlackBelt Community Foundation, the Fund for Southern Communities and the TruthSpeaks Innovation Foundation. The collective also includes a host of grassroots and advocacy partners, who are actively engaging in this work across the region. To learn more, visit southernblackgirls.org or follow @SouthernBlackGirls on Facebook and Instagram, and @BlackGirlsDream on Twitter.
