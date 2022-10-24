Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Global announces new speakers
New speakers have just been announced for the upcoming Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Global, taking place on 1-2 December 2022 at Olympia, London.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are now only 5 weeks away from the start of the Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Global, where over the course of two days, you will have a chance to listen to knowledge-packed presentations, visit over 150 exhibition stalls with the newest technology solutions, and connect with the representatives of some of the biggest brands, all implementing the Cyber Security & Cloud within their sectors.
The organisers have announced the next group of speakers, who will share their knowledge at the upcoming Cyber Security & Cloud Expo. Some of the highlight speakers include:
Kristian Foster, Security Operations and Engineering Manager – TSB
John Trest, Chief Learning Officer, Inspired eLearning – VIPRE
Severin Collins, Director - Sales Engineering, Europe - D3 Security
Simon Marvell, Co-Founder and CEO - Acuity Risk Management
Oz Alashe MBE, CEO & Founder – CybSafe
Dr. Rajkumar Munusamy, Azure Platform Product Owner, Vice President - Swiss Re
The first day of the event will conclude with an evening networking party, attended by speakers, exhibitors, media partners, and delegates who purchase a conference pass.
Cyber Security & Cloud Expo will be part of TechEx Global which is made up of 5 co-located events. This includes the Cyber Security & Cloud Expo, AI & Big Data, IoT Tech Expo, Blockchain, PLUS Techforge Media’s Digital Transformation Week.
The event is attended by CTOs, Heads of Innovation and Technology, IT Directors, Telecom Providers, Developers, Start-Up, OEMs, Government, Automotive, Operators, Technology Providers, Investors, VCs, and many more representatives of top brands implementing Cyber Security & Cloud.
The expo is expected to attract over 5000 guests, with 150 exhibitors and a minimum of 100 speakers.
If you are interested in attending, you can secure your free entry pass or a paid conference and VIP networking ticket by accessing the Cyber Security & Cloud Expo website: https://www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/global/ticket-types-and-passes/.
