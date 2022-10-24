Blockchain Expo Global announces new speakers
New speakers have just been announced for the upcoming The Blockchain Expo Global, taking place on the 1-2 December 2022 at Olympia, LondonLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are now only 5 weeks away from the start of the Blockchain Expo Global, where over the course of two days, you will have a chance to listen to knowledge-packed presentations, visit over 150 exhibition stalls with the newest technology solutions and connect with the representatives of some of the biggest brands, all implementing the Blockchain technologies within their sectors.
The organisers have announced the next group of speakers, who will share their knowledge at the upcoming Blockchain Expo. Some of the highlight speakers include:
Joel Curado, Managing Director, Business Development, Casper Labs
Alireza Dorfard, Head of Market Data + Services, Deutsche Börse
Michael Clark, VP – Global CTO, Mastercard
Andrew Thomson, Blockchain Strategist, Janssen Commercial North America, Johnson & Johnson
Pankhuri Bansalm, Blockchain Expert at United Nations CE/FACT and ISO, United Nations CE/FACT
Erwin Voloder, Economist, European Blockchain Association
Alastair Marke, Director General, Blockchain & Climate Institute
Lee Braine, MD Research and Engineering, Barclays
The first day of the event will conclude with an evening networking party, attended by speakers, exhibitors, media partners and delegates who purchase a VIP Networking ticket.
Blockchain Expo will be part of TechEx Global which is made up of 5 co-located events. This includes the IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data, Blockchain, Cyber Security & Cloud Congress, PLUS Techforge Media’s Digital Transformation Week.
The event is attended by CTO’s, Heads of Innovation and Technology, IT Directors, Telecom Providers, Developers, Start-Up’s, OEM’s, Government, Automotive, Operators, Technology Providers, Investors, VCs and many more representatives of top brands implementing Blockchain.
The expo is expected to attract over 5000 guests, with 150 exhibitors and a minimum of 100 speakers.
If you are interested in attending, you can secure your free pass or a paid VIP networking ticket by accessing the Blockchain Expo website.
