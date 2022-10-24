Submit Release
AI & Big Data Expo Global announces new speakers

5000 attendees are expected at the upcoming AI & Big Data Expo in London

New speakers have just been announced for the upcoming AI & Big Data Expo Global, taking place on the 1-2 December 2022 at Olympia, London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are now only 5 weeks away from the start of the AI & Big Data Expo Global, where over the course of two days you will have a chance to listen to knowledge-packed presentations, visit over 150 exhibition stalls and connect with the representatives of some of the biggest brands, all implementing the AI & Big Data technologies within their sectors.

The organisers have announced the next group of speakers, who will share their knowledge at the upcoming AI & Big Data Expo. Some of the highlight speakers include:

Brett StClair - Co-Founder - Revenue Generation and Scaling Credibility - teraflow.ai
Priscila Chaves Martínez - Director - Transformation Management & Women in AI Ambassador - 10x Impact
Steluta Lordache - Lead Data Scientist (Civil Aerospace) - Rolls-Royce
Darren Atkins - Chief Technology Officer - Automation - NHS Foundation Trust
Laura Roisch - Director, Digital product & service innovation - McKinsey's
Tim Ensor - Commercial Director - Cambridge Consultants
Paul Agapow - Director - GSK

The first day of the event will conclude with an evening networking party, attended by speakers, exhibitors, media partners and delegates who purchase a VIP Networking ticket.

AI & Big Data Expo will be part of TechEx Global which is made up of 6 co-located events. This includes the IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data, Blockchain, Cyber Security & Cloud Congress, PLUS Techforge Media’s Digital Transformation Week and the Edge Computing Expo.

The event is attended by CTO’s, Heads of Innovation and Technology, IT Directors, Telecom Providers, Developers, Start-Up’s, OEM’s, Government, Automotive, Operators, Technology Providers, Investors, VCs and many more representatives of top brands implementing AI.

The expo is expected to attract over 5000 guests, with 150 exhibitors and a minimum of 100 speakers.

If you are interested in attending, you can secure your free pass or a paid VIP networking ticket by accessing the AI & Big Data Expo website.

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.