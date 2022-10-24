Eagle and Pivatic deepen their collaboration in coil-fed fiber laser cutting solutions
POLAND, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle is a Polish manufacturer specializing in state-of-the-art fiber laser cutting machines and automation systems, and Pivatic; a Finnish producer of tailored high-performance
coil and blank punching, bending systems, and automation solutions.
The two European high-techs have been cooperating during the past two years to develop more efficient coil-fed cutting solutions, but 2022 has marked a milestone. Earlier this year, they delivered the first of these game-changing systems and have another delivery lined up for Europe.
Coil-fed laser systems offer a fast payback for customers looking for ultrafast sheet metal cutting. By using coils instead of blanks and integrating advanced material handling automation, this solution makes the absolute most out of metal, reducing waste and manual handling of parts and skeletons to a minimum.
Eagle and Pivatic will be present at EuroBLECH 2022 in Hannover from October 25th to 28th. All interested parties are welcome to their stands to discuss their latest innovations in sheet metal processing at Hall 15-E14 (Eagle) and Hall 11-E136 (Pivatic). We invite you to visit the company websites at www.eagle-group.eu and www.pivatic.com
Eagle Sp. z o.o.
email us here
Eagle Pressroom