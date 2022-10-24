Level up: Crypto Gaming United Becomes Crypto Global United
Crypto Gaming United is Levelling Up to Crypto Global United, a tribute to the changing nature of income opportunities in metaverse.
We are creating and empowering a global community with skills and income. It no longer matters who you are, where you are and what you are. What matters is that you can create a better life.”SINGAPORE, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Gaming United is Levelling Up to Crypto Global United, a tribute to the changing nature of income opportunities in metaverse that CGU is providing to its audience, reflected in a complete company rebrand and business strategy evolution.
— Rita Salib, CGU Chief Brand Alchemist
A premier play-to-earn blockchain gaming league, and a leader in the metaverse play-to-earn market, CGU has developed a massive following in the Philippines, Russian Federation, Ukraine, Zambia, Myanmar, South Africa, Morocco, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Lebanon, Nigeria, Kenya, India, Vietnam, Turkey and Latin America. The essence of its success is in that CGU offers people from emerging countries an opportunity to join an on-chain economy. While the first set of income opportunities CGU offered was driven by gaming, it immediately started branching out into crypto and blockchain education as its audience was looking to do more on-chain.
As a result, CGU now is a fully fledged on-chain platform, giving its members an opportunity to get the skills and use them to move into generating sustainable income in the global decentralized economy. CGU members can expect to work for blockchain, fintech, dApp and other Web 3.0 companies in a variety of roles that have to do with metaverse communication, content and publishing technology, payment solutions to power new economic models, customer service, tech support, business development, team management and software development.
“We will always be true to our gaming roots, but job creation in metaverse is no longer simply about gaming, and our corporate evolution is a testament to that,” said Sergei Sergienko, CGU co-founder.
Part of the job creation spree that CGU has harnessed is the fact that blockchain allows for people to receive payments from their personal data being marketed and sold. It has been too long that “free” online, cloud and messaging services have been scooping up metadata from users and selling it to advertisers without a revenue share with customers. A multitude of new jobs in education, fitness, productivity, search and so forth offer end users to consciously help create data sets for corporations in exchange for a revenue share from such sales. Expect more “x-to earn” types of jobs, like move-to-earn or listen-to-earn.
Reflecting all these changes and evolution, CGU is also rolling out its new logo and “Level Up” brand identity today. The visual changes illustrates CGU brand maturing beyond gaming, having more inclusion, more access, more opportunity. Being part of the CGU community means you can Level Up to a better job, better income opportunities, better life.
“CGU will inspire a digital generation to engage with a metaverse not purely for entertainment, but for connection, income generation and upskilling,” said Rita Salib, CGU Chief Brand Alchemist. “We are creating and empowering a global community with skills and income. It no longer matters who you are, where you are and what you are. What matters is that you can create a better life.”
About Crypto Global United
Crypto Global United (CGU) is a Singapore and Dubai-based on-chain digital skills platform that brings people from developing countries together to build a new metaverse economy and earn a sustainable income, while learning new digital skills and engaging with the global decentralized economy. By providing an innovative and comprehensive solution for their digital citizens (or ‘digizens’) to access employment enablement tools and education, Crypto Global United provides valuable opportunities for thousands of upskilled workers in developing countries. CGU started as a play-to-earn company, rapidly becoming one of the largest premier gaming leagues in the world.
