Thunder Lands Goes Live, Launches P2E Economy With Clicker Release
Thunder Lands kicks off its metaverse commercial launch with the Clicker release, starting the gameplay for thousands of fans, and the play-to-earn economics .
Thunder Lands is proud to be able to launch a full-fledged gaming experience even before the launch of the main gaming environment.”DUBAI, UAE, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thunder Lands, a blockchain metaverse GameFi company, kicks off its metaverse commercial launch with the Clicker release, which starts the gameplay for thousands of fans, and kicks off the play-to-earn economics as phase one of the massive gaming project gets underway.
Available at tl.games, the Clicker is a simplified gaming version of the metaverse, which allows the players to start their adventure in Thunder Lands via a first hand shooter experience. Players are invited to download their launcher apps on the corporate site, then create a Thunder Lands marketplace account. Playing and earning are intertwined with Thunder Lands.
“Thunder Lands is proud to be able to launch a full-fledged gaming experience even before the launch of the main gaming environment,” said Val Ermac, Thunder Lands founder. “Thunderers can now start exploring our wonderful metaverse and play-to-earn!”
Once players start using their artifacts to defeat monsters, they start earning crystals. They earn more crystals if they combine the use of artifacts and their characters’ abilities. Once earned into the account, crystals can be exchanged for TNDR tokens, which then can be sold for USDT.
TNDR tokens can be earned or purchased on exchanges. Up to the minute information on token supply and pricing can be found on CoinMarketCap (https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/thunder-lands/) and CoinGecko (https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/thunder-lands).
NFTs and TNDR tokens also can be staked to earn continuous income in Thunder Lands. The latter would prove critical in near future, as NFTs progress from armor and cold steel to lands and castles, subsequently earning more income for their owners.
The Clicker launch comes right on the heels of June INO, which kicked off sales on Thunder Lands’ marketplace https://market.tl.games/. Sales started with 250 mystery boxes containing surprise artifacts, which now have revealed with their contents to their owners. Other players can purchase regular mint passes, which contain weapons and armor, mines to mint TNDR, and loot boxes. All of these artefacts allow players to earn coins faster.
The Clicker release is the first stage of the actual game launching, which soon will be followed by the launch of the rest of Thunder Lands metaverse.
For more news join Thunder Lands’ Telegram channel: https://t.me/ThunderLands, or follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Thunder_Lands or on Discord https://discord.gg/6kTGD9ZkYC.
Game play and NFT showreel can be found here: https://youtu.be/N-RIHGvjImU.
About Thunder Lands
Closely held, Dubai-based Thunder Lands is a virtual gaming metaverse in the Dark Fantasy genre. It is a string of dark worlds, where players jump into the shoes of mercenaries and treasure-seekers. To play the game, players need access to TNDR tokens, needed to purchase in-game NFT assets. The tokens are available for purchase on several exchanges, including DEX, Quickswap and Polygon. Token is covered by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.
