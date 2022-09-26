CGU Founders Name Fly “Bitcoin” To Attract Youths to Crypto Jobs
CGU founders expressed their support for Australian Museum by purchasing naming rights for a Papua New Guinea fly to promote careers in crypto industry.
We want for millions to be aware of crypto job opportunities, and to work towards joining the virtual and metaverse workforce.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Gaming United founders Sergei Sergienko and Mark Carnegie expressed their support for Australian Museum by purchasing naming rights for a Papua New Guinea fly in order to promote careers in crypto industry with youths in developing world countries.
— Sergei Sergienko, CGU co-founder.
The long-legged fly from Papua New Guinea is a member of the fly family Dolichopodidae (long-legged flies) and belongs to a group of 13 species all with beautifully patterned brown wings and long hairs (setae) on their front legs. It is now called Chrysosoma bitcoin, after Sergienko and Carnegie bid and won for the naming rights at the 2021 Australian Museum Foundation Gala Dinner, ‘Night at the Museum.’ For the first time in the AM’s history, which is the fifth oldest natural history in the world, the donation for the naming rights was paid using Bitcoin.
The move made waves in international and crypto communities around the world immediately after made public by AM last week. Australia’s voice of the financial industry Financial Review ran a “fly is named bitcoin” headline, diligently repeated by crypto media around the world. Museums, fundamental researchers and crypto industry are all interested in the development as naming rights have been a newly discovered funding and promotion tool for these industries.
Professor Kristofer Helgen, Australian Museum Chief Scientist, conservatively estimated that there are over eight million species of life on Earth, yet only approximately 25 percent have been named, AM said in a statement.
“We share this planet with millions of species, though we rarely think about them. Yet, they are vitally important to our own existence, with each species forming part of the ecosystems that enable us to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and obtain the food we need,” Helgen said.
Crypto industry is thus a boon for museums and other organizations benefiting from sponsorship of fundamental research, as it is a new – and cash rich – category of sponsors. Besides bitcoin, there are over 20,000 other types of cryptocurrencies with a $900 billion total combined market cap.
At the moment, crypto companies are leading the charge to put over $1 billion a year into naming rights opportunities, which are typically associated with sports venues and franchises. Crypto trading firm FTX replaced American Airlines as the name sponsor of Miami Heat basketball arena, and PayPal knocked off Avaya as a sponsor of San Jose Earthquakes soccer club stadium.
The allure is getting sports fans to become crypto investors and traders, and to help fill some of the jobs in the industry like Risk and Cryptocurrency Analyst, Blockchain Engineer and so forth. Once naming rights are locked in, brands like Staples and Toyota get about $1 billion a year worth of social media exposure, something that converts into sales, growth of market cap, higher paychecks, and so forth.
With CGU driving the industry with new generation of crypto jobs aimed specifically as workforce in developing countries, Sergienko and Carnegie picked a less traveled route in order to boost awareness for their core business. CGU helps people play games for a living wage, and is branching out into educating online users to master other professions, like virtual assistant and social media moderator.
“As we help museums, scientists and researchers by helping finance their work, we are looking to make crypto a desirable and respectable industry in countries that are typically left out of naming rights marketing boom -- Philippines, Russian Federation, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Zambia, Myanmar, South Africa, Morocco, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Fiji and Papua New Guinea,” said Sergei Sergienko, CGU co-founder. “We see hundreds of thousands express interest in crypto jobs on LaborX and CGU. We want for millions to be aware of these job opportunities, and to work towards joining the virtual and metaverse workforce.”
CGU, http://cgu.io, the world’s premier play-to-earn blockchain gaming league, is a leader in the metaverse play-to-earn market, which is a fast-growing segment of the US$2 trillion international online gaming market. Thousands of CGU league members are currently earning a living wage by earning NFT assets in various games and cashing them out via CGU platform. They also have multiple ways on how to make money with earned NFT assets and tokens, including options to sell them, trade them, cash them out for fiat, pool them or invest them.
CGU members are primarily based in developing countries, where play-to-earn offers an empowering alternative to social ills such as unemployment and lack of opportunity. CGU is aiming to employ 1,000,000 people via its play-to-earn platform by 2024, with core markets being the Philippines, Russian Federation, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Zambia, Myanmar, South Africa, Morocco, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.
