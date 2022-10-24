InfoSec World 2022 Returns to In-Person, Attracts Record Attendance Levels
Robert Herjavec, Salesforce, and the NFL among the headliners as the event set all-time records for attendance and sponsorshipsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infosec World, the industry’s leading educational event for senior-level infosec and cybersecurity professionals, returned to in-person delivery in September at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, delivering record levels of attendance over three days of programming.
After a two-year hiatus as a live event due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, InfoSec World floored prior attendance numbers over the course of its 28-year history, validating the decision to shift the conference to the spring. “We moved InfoSec World to the fall based on feedback from our community,” says John DelMauro, EVP of Learning at CyberRisk Alliance (CRA). “The decision enabled us to expand our programming options—blending forward-looking, vision, and outlook with our traditional strength in high-value, practitioner-focused content.”
This year’s conference program was led by cybersecurity’s industry-leading experts and innovators, delivering valuable content through insightful keynotes, interactive breakout sessions, hands-on training workshops and a VIP lounge that featured the most cutting-edge security solutions on the market.
Session topics explored the latest thinking on top industry concerns such as ransomware, cloud security and zero trust, as well as discussions on workforce diversity, information security management best practices, and deep dives into specialized technologies and threats.
“We’re delighted with the quality of content and speakers at this year’s event, but it was the attendee energy that made this event so memorable,” explained Del Mauro, who also took time to praise attendees and sponsors for how they handled the challenges presented by Hurricane Ian, which hit Orlando during the event. “Customer safety is of paramount importance to us, and we tracked Ian carefully, working with the community as well as state and local officials to make sure people came in and left safely,” says DelMauro “On a more personal note, our thoughts are with those who have sustained significant loss, damage and/or distress as a result of the storm.”
The 2023 edition of InfoSec World is scheduled for September 25-27, 2023, and will return to Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
About InfoSec World Conference and Expo
For over 28 years infosec professionals have recognized InfoSec World Conference and Expo as the must-attend “Business of Security” conference. Produced by CyberRisk Alliance, InfoSec World attracts senior information security professionals from all industry sectors to experience distinctive content, training, peer networking and engagement with leading technology and service companies. For more information, visit infosecworldusa.com.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.
Jenn Jones
CyberRisk Alliance
+1 857-328-0173
email us here