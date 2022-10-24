Submit Release
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Draws 100K Viewers in His 1st Virtual Rally Hosted By Danny Gaekwad on 'We Must Meet'

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People who missed the live rally, can now view it on this link below:

https://wemustmeet.com/governor-ron-desantis/

Popular Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis's first live virtual rally was held on the community based digital technology 'We Must Meet’ and has attracted over 100000 viewers.

The virtual rally was hosted by Florida based well known entrepreneur and community leader Danny Gaekwad.

Danny Gaekwad is recognized as a visionary leader and formidable change agent influencing industry, community and politics.

American and Hollywood Singer/Actress Mary Millben who is a story of the American dream, and a brand rooted in God, sang America’s and India’s “National Anthem “ at the Virtual rally.

"The success of this virtual rally is due to the fact that people view Governor Ron DeSantis as America's most loved and popular Governor, and a possible future presidential candidate. Secondly, community leader Danny Gaekwad who hosed the rally,Is a strong bridge between the Indian American Community and Governor Ron DeSantis”, said educationist Pooja Ajeenkya D.Y Patil, who oversees many education institutions, and is also the founder of community based technology 'We Must Meet’.

'We Must Meet' serves as a very secured and multi purpose-Made in USA digital Platform, comprising of Video Conferencing cum Webinar cum live Casting platform / technology , which transcends the border of regular video conferencing towards hosting large events like Live Political rallies Debates,Seminars Town Halls,Concerts & Sports events"-said Project Director Cara Herbig and Senior International Tech co-ordinator Rahil Manji.

