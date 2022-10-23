Commissioning of a new building of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision in Shamsiddin Shohin district

TAJIKISTAN, October 23 - On October 23, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, during his working trip to the cities and districts of Khatlon Province, opened a new building of the State Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision in Shamsiddin Shohin district.

The beautiful and modern building of the center was built and equipped with working equipment by the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population and the contractor - LLC "Jovidon-2010" of the city of Kulob.

In total, this building has 24 offices and utility rooms, and comfortable working conditions have been created for the administration and employees.

The new building of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision in Shamsiddin Shohin district is connected to a centralized internal heating network, and its drainage system is also internal.

On the ground floor of this building there are bacteriological and chemical laboratories that use ELISA devices, a probe, a device for determining the amount of nitrates in melons, a special device and a cabinet for cleaning disinfectant materials with dry air, determining the brightness of the interior of buildings, the amount of nitrates detected in melons, detection of infectious diseases, such as typhus, blood dysentery, gastrointestinal diseases, disorders of the composition of breast milk, joint pain, etc.

With the commissioning of this building, the residents of the district were given the opportunity not to go to the regional center for the diagnosis of diseases in the future, to be examined for infectious diseases here and receive recommendations from doctors for the timely treatment of the disease.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the conditions of the center, expressed satisfaction with the high level of service provided with the help of modern instruments and equipment, and gave instructions to the responsible persons for even better work and provision of services.