Start of the construction of the building of the central hospital and medical center in the Shamsiddin Shohin district

TAJIKISTAN, October 23 - On October 23, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, next to the State Emblem Square, laid the foundation stone for the construction of the "Mother and Child" complex, which will house the district's central hospital with 66 beds and the district health center.

This facility will be built in order to improve the level of medical care for the population as part of the creation and improvement measures in honor of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The Asian Development Bank allocated 4 million 447 thousand dollars for the construction and equipment of this building, including 3 million 415 thousand dollars (34 million somoni) for the construction. The project contractor is "Iklimi Sof" Limited Liability Company, and according to the project, the medical facility consists of three departments, each of which consists of three floors.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, gave useful recommendations and guidance to responsible persons on the completion of this complex on time and at a high quality level.