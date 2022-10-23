Visiting "Boboi Shams" intensive garden in Shamsiddin Shohin district and attendance of the celebrations on the occasion of Mehrgon holiday in Khatlon Province

TAJIKISTAN, October 23 - On October 23, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, as part of his working trip to Shamsiddin Shohin district, visited the intensive garden "Boboi Shams".

The garden was erected as part of the implementation of the country's strategic goal - ensuring food security. Business executives, using best practices and observing agrotechnical rules, annually receive high yields, along with providing the population of the region with high-quality fruits, they also export them abroad.

The intensive garden "Boboi Shams" is located on the territory of the rural community Shuroobod and covers 2.4 hectares of land. 2,350 intensive fruit trees are grown in the garden.

The garden was erected in 2019 on the initiative of a labor veteran, better known as Boboi Shams, on the basis of the instructions of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, in the direction of the rational use of the land, its trees have been bearing fruit for the third year.

By means of an electric water pump, drip irrigation of trees has been established, which is considered the best practice in the world.

In order to use the land efficiently, the shareholders grow vegetables between rows of trees, the area of which is 0.20 ha.

To store fruits and vegetables without loss, the responsible persons of the farm started the construction of a refrigeration room with a capacity of 250 tons, where in the future the harvest of the garden will be stored for a long time.

The Head of State, while familiarizing himself with the achievements of business executives, highly appreciated their successful activities and gave specific instructions and guidance for more efficient use of land, which is a guarantor of food security, and in the current conditions is very timely.

After getting acquainted with the conditions for growing fruits and vegetables in the intensive garden, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, took part in the celebrations on the occasion of the Mehrgon holiday, which took place in the same garden.

Mehrgon is one of the oldest holidays of the Aryan peoples, thanks to the State independence and on the initiative of the Leader of the Nation in Tajikistan, it is celebrated at the state level.

The official celebration of the holiday is evidence that Tajikistan pays tribute to cultural values that originated many centuries ago.

Mehrgon is a holiday of harvest, abundance, joy, friendship, brotherhood, love and fidelity.

At the place of celebration, the dehkans presented the fruits of their hands: fruits, vegetables, cereals, melons and others.

At the exhibition, farmers presented their agricultural achievements in very interesting forms - pyramids of fruits, vegetables and grains.

During the visit to the exhibition, the Leader of the Nation gave specific instructions and recommendations to the responsible persons for greater improvement of activities, obtaining several crops from one piece of land and ensuring food security.