Сommissioning of an automobile bridge in Shamsiddin Shohin district

TAJIKISTAN, October 23 - On October 23, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, on the "Kulob - Shamsiddin Shohin" international highway put into operation an automobile bridge.

The facility, based on the project for the reconstruction of the Kulob highway section 1, "Kulob - Shamsiddin Shohin", carried out since February 22, 2018, by order of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Tajikistan, was built at a high quality level by the main contractor - a branch of the Limited Liability Company "Sinjiang Construction Engineer".

According to the builders, the length of the bridge is 140 meters, the width is 10 meters, and its carrying capacity is 100 tons.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, during his visit to the facility, highly appreciated the work of builders and road workers.

The bridge is considered as an integral part of the construction of the international highway "Dushanbe - Kulob - Kalai Khumb-Khorog - Kulma" and was built within the framework of the instructions of the President of the country in order to bring the republic out of the communication impasse, as well as to eliminate existing obstacles and difficulties in the course of movement of all types of transport.

The construction of roads and bridges during the period of independence creates favorable conditions, first of all, to ensure the unhindered movement of passengers and cargo, as well as the transformation of Tajikistan into a transit country.

During the construction of the bridge, road workers laid water supply lines, high-quality work was done on the installation of reinforced concrete retaining walls, and paving of individual layers of the road.

Road construction norms and rules are included in the 3rd technical level, it consists of two traffic lanes, its width is 12 meters, and the width of the road section is 7 meters.

On both sides of the road at a distance of 2.5 meters, also in accordance with building codes from the 6th kilometer to the 21st kilometer, taking into account the large slope of the road and to ensure safe traffic, 3 lanes are provided. On the territory of Kulob, the width of the road is 21 meters.

In order to ensure safety, in accordance with accepted international standards on the road, work has been completed on the construction of protective fences, sidewalks, curbs, lighting of settlements, installation of road signs.

More than 90 percent of local workers were involved in the construction and reconstruction of the road and bridge. Other necessary infrastructure has been built next to the road, including a mother and child center.