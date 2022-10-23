Commissioning of a building of the College of Innovative Technologies in Kulob

TAJIKISTAN, October 23 - On October 23, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, on Hakim Negmatov Street in Kulob, after repair and reconstruction, commissioned a building of the College of Innovative and Information and Communication Technologies.

A new private educational institution was created by a domestic entrepreneur on the basis of the Kulob communication building in honor of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Construction work at the facility was started by the specialists of "Komil-2010" Limited Liability Company in 2021 and completed on schedule at a high quality level in accordance with the requirements of the time. During construction work, more than 20 local residents were provided with temporary jobs.

The building of the College of Innovative and Information and Communication Technologies in Kulob, which has modern conditions for scientific studies and the development of information technologies, is designed for 460 students.

This educational institution has computer and electronic classrooms, a conference room, a library, a laboratory and classrooms, as well as modern conditions and opportunities for teaching students advanced technologies. The new educational institution has two faculties, information and communication technologies and radio communications, where young specialists are trained in the specialties of technical development and communications.

The Leader of the Nation was informed that at the College of Innovative and Information and Communication Technologies of Kulob, students admitted after graduating from the 9th and 11th grades study in 13 specialties.