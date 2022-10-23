Inauguration of a multi-storey residential building in Kulob

TAJIKISTAN, October 23 - As part of his working trip to Kulob city, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned a multi-storey residential building in the city center.

The facility was built by a domestic entrepreneur Bobokhon Nasimov in three years in accordance with the requirements of modern architecture and urban planning.

The building consists of 9 floors, on the first floor there is a trade and service center, and on the remaining 8 floors there are 40 apartments.

The facility was built on the basis of a project prepared by "Idrisi Jahon" LLC, the customer-contractor "Nasim Sokhtmon" LLC, using high-quality domestic materials.

In accordance with the requirements of the time, energy-saving lighting equipment was installed in the outer part of the building, which complements the beauty of the city at night with different colors. The surroundings and the courtyard of the building are completely paved with tiles, and during the construction work, more than 20 local residents were provided with jobs and decent wages. With the commissioning of the house, another 40 families became owners of living space in the city center.

On the ground floor of the building, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, held a meeting with 68 orphans from Kulob, Nurek and Shamsiddin Shohin district. During the meeting, the President of the country called on orphans who are fully dependent on the state to study sciences, gain knowledge and master various professions and crafts.

A rich dastarkhan was covered for orphans, and the Head of State presented gifts to each of them.