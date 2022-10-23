Putting into operation of LLC "Suvayba-2014" poultry enterprise in the city of Kulob

TAJIKISTAN, October 23 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, as part of his working trip to the city of Kulob, commissioned the first stage of the Poultry Factory - "Suvayba-2014" LLC.

At the first stage, the poultry farm has established the cultivation of 12 thousand 500 chickens, and the necessary conditions have been created for their proper maintenance. The factory is equipped with a modern heating system and automatic equipment for the distribution of feed in accordance with the established regime, and the birds are provided with food and water according to the established schedule. It should be noted that the poultry feed at the new enterprise is fully provided by the production of domestic enterprises.

The Suvayba-2014 poultry farm has established the cultivation of broiler chickens, which, according to experts, are suitable for the production of high-quality dietary meat.

The Head of State was informed that at the first stage of its activity, the enterprise has the ability to produce 150 tons of dietary chicken meat per year, and with the commissioning of the next stages, this figure will increase.

The Suvayba-2014 poultry farm was built by local entrepreneur Amrokhon Choriyev as part of the orders and instructions of the Leader of the Nation in order to provide the country's markets with dietary meat of its own production. With the commissioning of the factory, the supply of this type of product to the population will improve in many respects.

Currently, at the first stage, about 20 local residents have been provided with permanent jobs and good wages.

During the presentation of the project of the subsequent stages, it was reported that both the number of jobs and the volume of meat production will be increased.

By 2023, the number of poultry farms on the territory of the enterprise will be increased to 4, which will increase the production of dietary meat up to 600 tons per year. Thus, the number of chickens at the Suvayba-2014 enterprise will be increased to 50,000 heads.

By now, the construction works in the building of the slaughterhouse and the refrigeration room for the storage of finished products have been completed, and the installation of working devices purchased from well-known foreign companies continues uninterruptedly.

An exhibition of products of the poultry industry of the city of Kulob was held in the courtyard of the new facility, which indicates the sustainable development of this area in the city. Chicken meat, eggs, chicken dietary products, as well as samples of instruments and equipment installed at poultry farms were displayed here.