Warm meeting and conversation with veterans of labor, activists and representatives of the public of the city of Kulob

TAJIKISTAN, October 23 - On October 23, in Kulob, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, held a warm meeting and conversation with veterans of labor, activists and representatives of the public of the city.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the initiatives and undertakings of the residents of the city of Kulob to support the creative policy of the top leadership of the Government of the country.

The President of the country called on veterans to contribute to the upbringing of the younger generation, to promote the creative policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and to take measures to worthily celebrate the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Taking into account the current situation in the world community, it was emphasized that residents should annually contribute to food security, using the favorable conditions and climate of the city.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, also recalling the instructions arising from the Address of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan to Majlisi Oli, the Law of the Republic of Tajikistan “On the responsibility of parents for the upbringing and education of children”, called on residents to raise children in the spirit of patriotism, national pride and the desire to study science and the development of professions and crafts.

Compliance with the requirements of the Law of the Republic of Tajikistan "On streamlining traditions, celebrations and rituals in the Republic of Tajikistan" was called an important factor in preventing waste and unnecessary costs.

Labor veterans of the city of Kulob, in turn, expressed their gratitude to the Leader of the Nation for providing a decent life, caring for all strata of society, especially the elderly and the disabled.