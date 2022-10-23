Submit Release
News Search

There were 181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,899 in the last 365 days.

Congratulatory telegram to the President of the People's Republic of China, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping

TAJIKISTAN, October 23 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of the People's Republic of China, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Honorable Xi Jinping, which reads:

"Dear Mr. Xi Jinping,

Please accept my warmest congratulations on your re-election as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Your re-election to this responsible party post is a clear confirmation of your high authority and firm support by the Chinese society for the policy conducted under your wise leadership aimed at further all-round socio-economic and political development of the People's Republic of China, as well as consistently strengthening its authority in the international arena.

I believe that the decisions of the anniversary forum of the Communist Party of China will become a new reference point for society on the path of sustainable progress in your country.

Taking this opportunity, I express confidence that by joint efforts we will continue to contribute to the steady expansion and deepening of the Tajik-Chinese relations of friendship, good neighborliness and comprehensive strategic partnership, enriching them with new examples of constructive cooperation for the benefit of our peoples.

I sincerely wish you, dear Mr. General Secretary, health, happiness and new achievements in your responsible party and state activities, and peace, progress and prosperity to friendly China and its people.”

You just read:

Congratulatory telegram to the President of the People's Republic of China, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.