Congratulatory telegram to the President of the People's Republic of China, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping

TAJIKISTAN, October 23 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of the People's Republic of China, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Honorable Xi Jinping, which reads:

"Dear Mr. Xi Jinping,

Please accept my warmest congratulations on your re-election as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Your re-election to this responsible party post is a clear confirmation of your high authority and firm support by the Chinese society for the policy conducted under your wise leadership aimed at further all-round socio-economic and political development of the People's Republic of China, as well as consistently strengthening its authority in the international arena.

I believe that the decisions of the anniversary forum of the Communist Party of China will become a new reference point for society on the path of sustainable progress in your country.

Taking this opportunity, I express confidence that by joint efforts we will continue to contribute to the steady expansion and deepening of the Tajik-Chinese relations of friendship, good neighborliness and comprehensive strategic partnership, enriching them with new examples of constructive cooperation for the benefit of our peoples.

I sincerely wish you, dear Mr. General Secretary, health, happiness and new achievements in your responsible party and state activities, and peace, progress and prosperity to friendly China and its people.”