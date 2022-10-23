Commissioning of the secondary educational institution No. 47 and laying the foundation stone for the construction of a new school building for 1240 pupils in the city of Kulob

TAJIKISTAN, October 23 - On October 23, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, as part of his working trip to the Khatlon Province, commissioned in Kulob the secondary educational institution No. 47.

The new school is designed for 528 people in two shifts, and the facility area is 2.50 hectares. Construction work on this site began in April 2021. The building consists of two floors and 10 classrooms and one technical science room. The computer class has 25 computers and one electronic board.

It should be noted that the foundation stone for the construction of the secondary comprehensive educational institution, located in the village of Guliston, rural jamoat Zarbdor, was laid by the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon.

The customer of the object is the State Institution "Center for the Implementation of the Project "Construction and Equipment of Schools". During the construction work, 50 people were provided with temporary jobs.

The school has a boiler room for heating classrooms during the cold season, a 50 cubic meter water tank in case of fire, a fuel storage facility, an electrical substation, as well as football, basketball and volleyball courts.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that this educational institution was built in accordance with the requirements of modern times as part of the improvement initiatives and support for the creative policy of the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon.

In the course of getting acquainted with the conditions of the new educational institution, the Head of State highly appreciated the quality of construction work.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, had a warm conversation with the students of this educational institution and encouraged them to study foreign languages and computer technologies.

From now on, after the commissioning of the new building of the secondary educational institution No. 47 in the rural jamoat Zarbdor of the city of Kulob, the problem with the lack of seats has been eliminated.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, called on teachers to improve the quality of education and upbringing, raise the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism, respect for history, culture of the people and national values, as well as to establish close ties with parents.

The teachers expressed gratitude to the Head of State, who attaches great importance to the field of education, for constant support, and noted that with the creation of favorable modern conditions for the upbringing and education of schoolchildren in the spirit of patriotism and national pride, they will make an even greater contribution.

After the commissioning of the new school building and a conversation with teachers, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, in the courtyard of the educational institution, having familiarized himself with the project for the construction of a new building on the land plot of this institution, launched the construction of a new school building for 1240 places in two shifts, a canteen, a gym, an assembly hall and other utility rooms.

The new educational building will consist of 26 classrooms, exact science classes, a sports hall for 100 seats with the necessary equipment, a canteen for 60 seats, a library with a reading room for 20 seats, a laboratory with all necessary instruments and other auxiliary facilities.

It is worth noting that thanks to independence, widespread national unity, the efforts and initiatives of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, the education sector is developing steadily and is considered one of the priority and main areas of life in our society.